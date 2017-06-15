Bell on bundler error plugin

Get notification on webpack module bundler build errors. On that occasion, a bell character will be written to STDERR output.

Usage

Add the plugin to the config:

var BellOnBundlerErrorPlugin = require ( 'bell-on-bundler-error-plugin' ) { plugins : [ new BellOnBundlerErrorPlugin() ] }

Installation

Install with the npm package manager:

npm install --save-dev bell- on -bundler- error -plugin

Copyright and License

Copyright 2015 -2016 Stanislav Senotrusov Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE -2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Contributing

Please see our Contributing Guidelines for details.