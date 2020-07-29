openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

beidou-view

by alibaba
2.1.1 (see all)

🌌 Isomorphic framework for server-rendered React apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Beidou

🌌 Isomorphic framework for server-rendered React apps

NPM version build status Test coverage NPM Downloads Gitter Node

Chinese Documentation - 中文文档

Features

  • ✔︎ High performance, 2-5 times speedup compares to client-side rendering
  • ✔︎ Search engine optimization(SEO)
  • ✔︎ ES6/ES7/ES8 supported
  • ✔︎ TypeScript supported
  • ✔︎ React renderToNodeStream supported
  • ✔︎ SCSS/Sass with autoprefixer supported
  • ✔︎ Auto router supported
  • ✔︎ Extends default webpack config supported
  • ✔︎ View rendering middleware supported
  • ✔︎ User-friendly CLI tool
  • ✔︎ Lots of plugins

Release 2.0

New Features

  • BREAKING CHANGE: Upgrade internal babel to 7

  • BREAKING CHANGE: Upgrade internal webpack to 4

  • Completely TypeScript Support, enable with one line config:

// package.json

{
  "config": {
    "typescript": true
  }
}

see typescript example for more detail.

Quick start

$ npm install beidou-cli -g
$ beidou init
$ npm run dev

Navigate to http://localhost:6001/

Boilerplate

Documentation

Articles

Performance

  • Isomorphic rendering performance VS client side rendering performance in 3G network

isomorphic vs performance

  • Performance comparison in different network environment

isomorphic vs performance

Need Help?

Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

DingTalk group supported

DingTalk Group Number: 23374510

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial