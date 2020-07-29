Beidou
🌌 Isomorphic framework for server-rendered React apps
Chinese Documentation - 中文文档
Features
- ✔︎ High performance, 2-5 times speedup compares to client-side rendering
- ✔︎ Search engine optimization(SEO)
- ✔︎ ES6/ES7/ES8 supported
- ✔︎ TypeScript supported
- ✔︎ React renderToNodeStream supported
- ✔︎ SCSS/Sass with autoprefixer supported
- ✔︎ Auto router supported
- ✔︎ Extends default webpack config supported
- ✔︎ View rendering middleware supported
- ✔︎ User-friendly CLI tool
- ✔︎ Lots of plugins
Release 2.0
New Features
-
BREAKING CHANGE: Upgrade internal babel to 7
-
BREAKING CHANGE: Upgrade internal webpack to 4
-
Completely TypeScript Support, enable with one line config:
{
"config": {
"typescript": true
}
}
see typescript example for more detail.
Quick start
$ npm install beidou-cli -g
$ beidou init
$ npm run dev
Navigate to
http://localhost:6001/
Boilerplate
Documentation
- Quick Start
- Step by Step
- Basics
- Core
- Deployment
- Tutorials
- Advanced
Articles
Performance
- Isomorphic rendering performance VS client side rendering performance in 3G network
- Performance comparison in different network environment
Need Help?
Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.
DingTalk group supported
DingTalk Group Number: 23374510
License
MIT