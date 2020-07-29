Beidou

🌌 Isomorphic framework for server-rendered React apps

Chinese Documentation - 中文文档

Features

✔︎ High performance, 2-5 times speedup compares to client-side rendering

✔︎ Search engine optimization(SEO)

✔︎ ES6/ES7/ES8 supported

✔︎ TypeScript supported

✔︎ React renderToNodeStream supported

supported ✔︎ SCSS/Sass with autoprefixer supported

✔︎ Auto router supported

✔︎ Extends default webpack config supported

✔︎ View rendering middleware supported

✔︎ User-friendly CLI tool

✔︎ Lots of plugins

Release 2.0

New Features

BREAKING CHANGE : Upgrade internal babel to 7

BREAKING CHANGE : Upgrade internal webpack to 4

Completely TypeScript Support, enable with one line config:

{ "config" : { "typescript" : true } }

see typescript example for more detail.

Quick start

$ npm install beidou-cli -g $ beidou init $ npm run dev

Navigate to http://localhost:6001/

Boilerplate

Documentation

Articles

Performance

Isomorphic rendering performance VS client side rendering performance in 3G network

Performance comparison in different network environment

Need Help?

Please let us know how can we help. Do check out issues for bug reports or suggestions first.

DingTalk group supported

DingTalk Group Number: 23374510

License

MIT