A JavaScript implementation of Behavior Trees. They are useful for implementing AIs. If you need more information about Behavior Trees, look on GameDevAIPro, there is a nice article on Behavior Trees from Alex Champandard and Philip Dunstan.
If you need TypeScript support, please check out the
typescript branch which will be the upcoming 3.0 release and if you have some questions and comments please make them known.
If you use npm:
npm install behaviortree
or using yarn:
yarn add behaviortree
This package has no own dependencies.
First, I should mention that it is possible to use this library also in common-js environment like node v8. For this to work, you should switch all
import statements with
require() statements.
So instead of
import { BehaviorTree, Sequence, Task, SUCCESS, FAILURE } from 'behaviortree'
just use
const { BehaviorTree, Sequence, Task, SUCCESS, FAILURE } = require('behaviortree')
I use the new ES modules syntax, because I think it is very readable. So all the code is written like this. To see working examples of both versions visit/clone the examples’ repo.
A task is a simple
Node (to be precise a leaf node), which takes care of all the dirty work in it's
run method, which returns either
true,
false, or
"running". For clarity, and to be flexible, please use the provided exported constants for those return values (
SUCCESS,
FAILURE,
RUNNING).
Each method of your task receives the blackboard, which you assign when instantiating the BehaviorTree. A blackboard is basically a object, which holds data and methods all the task need to perform their work and to communicate with the world.
import { Task, SUCCESS } from 'behaviortree'
const myTask = new Task({
// (optional) this function is called directly before the run method
// is called. It allows you to setup things before starting to run
start: function (blackboard) {
blackboard.isStarted = true
},
// (optional) this function is called directly after the run method
// is completed with either this.success() or this.fail(). It allows you to clean up
// things, after you run the task.
end: function (blackboard) {
blackboard.isStarted = false
},
// This is the meat of your task. The run method does everything you want it to do.
run: function (blackboard) {
return SUCCESS
}
})
The methods:
start - Called before run is called. But not if the task is resuming after ending with this.running()
end - Called after run is called. But not if the task finished with this.running()
run - Contains the main things you want the task to do
A
Sequence will call every of it's sub nodes one after each other until one node fails (returns
FAILURE) or all nodes were called. If one node calls fails the
Sequence will return
FAILURE itself, else it will call
SUCCESS.
import { Sequence } from 'behaviortree'
const mySequence = new Sequence({
nodes: [
// here comes in a list of nodes (Tasks, Sequences or Priorities)
// as objects or as registered strings
]
})
A
Selector calls every node in its list until one node returns
SUCCESS, then itself returns as success. If none of it's sub node calls
SUCCESS the selector returns
FAILURE.
import { Selector } from 'behaviortree'
const mySelector = new Selector({
nodes: [
// here comes in a list of nodes (Tasks, Sequences or Priorities)
// as objects or as registered strings
]
})
A
Random selector just calls one of its subnode randomly, if that returns
RUNNING, it will be called again on next run.
import { Random } from 'behaviortree'
const mySelector = new Random({
nodes: [
// here comes in a list of nodes (Tasks, Sequences or Priorities)
// as objects or as registered strings
]
})
Creating an instance of a behavior tree is fairly simple. Just instantiate the
BehaviorTree class and specify the shape of the tree, using the nodes mentioned above and the blackboard the nodes can use.
import { BehaviorTree } from 'behaviortree'
var bTree = new BehaviorTree({
tree: mySelector,
blackboard: {}
})
The
blackboard you specified will be passed into every
start(),
end() and
run() method as first argument. You can use it, to let the behavior tree know, on which object (e.g. artificial player) it is running, let it interact with the world or hold bits of state if you need. To run the tree, you can call
step() whenever you have time for some AI calculations in your game loop.
bTree.step()
BehaviorTree is coming with a internal registry in which you can register tasks and later reference them in your nodes by their names, that you choose. This is really handy, if you need the same piece of behavior in multiple trees, or want to separate the defining of tasks and the construction of the trees.
// Register a task:
BehaviorTree.register('testtask', myTask)
// Or register a sequence or priority:
BehaviorTree.register('test sequence', mySequence)
Which you now can simply refer to in your nodes, like:
import { Selector } from 'behaviortree'
const mySelector = new Selector({
nodes: ['my awesome task', 'another awe# task to do']
})
Using the registry has one more benefit, for simple Tasks with only one
run method, there is a short way to write those:
BehaviorTree.register('testtask', (blackboard) => {
console.log('I am doing stuff')
return SUCCESS
})
And now an example of how all could work together.
import { BehaviorTree, Sequence, Task, SUCCESS, FAILURE } from 'behaviortree'
BehaviorTree.register(
'bark',
new Task({
run: function (dog) {
dog.bark()
return SUCCESS
}
})
)
const tree = new Sequence({
nodes: [
'bark',
new Task({
run: function (dog) {
dog.randomlyWalk()
return SUCCESS
}
}),
'bark',
new Task({
run: function (dog) {
if (dog.standBesideATree()) {
dog.liftALeg()
dog.pee()
return SUCCESS
} else {
return FAILURE
}
}
})
]
})
const dog = new Dog(/*...*/) // the nasty details of a dog are omitted
const bTree = new BehaviorTree({
tree: tree,
blackboard: dog
})
// The "game" loop:
setInterval(function () {
bTree.step()
}, 1000 / 60)
In this example the following happens: each pass on the
setInterval (our game loop), the dog barks – we implemented this with a registered node, because we do this twice – then it walks randomly around, then it barks again and then if it finds itself standing beside a tree it pees on the tree.
Every node can also be a
Decorator, which wraps a regular (or another decorated) node and either control their value or calling, add some conditions or do something with their returned state. In the
src/decorators directory you'll find some already implemented decorators for inspiration or use, like an
InvertDecorator which negates the return value of the decorated node or a
CooldownDecorator which ensures the node is only called once within a cool downtime period.
const decoratedSequence = new InvertDecorator({
node: 'awesome sequence doing stuff'
})
To create an own decorator. You simply need a class that extends the
Decorator class and overrides the decorate method. Simply look within the
src/decorators sub folder to check some reference implementations.
Beware that you cannot simply instantiate the
Decorator class and pass in the
decorate methods as a blueprint as a dynamical decorator, because the way things works right now.
There are several "simple" decorators already built for your convenience. Check the
src/decorators directory for more details (and the specs for what they are doing). Using them is as simple as:
import { BehaviorTree, Sequence, Task, SUCCESS, FAILURE, decorators } from 'behaviortree'
const { AlwaysSucceedDecorator } = decorators
There is a
BehaviorTreeImporter class defined that can be used to fill a
BehaviorTree instance out of a JSON definition for a tree. A definition structure looks like this:
{
"type": "selector",
"name": "the root",
"nodes": [
{
"type": "ifEnemyInSight",
"name": "handling enemies",
"node": { "type": "walk", "name": "go to enemy" }
},
{
"type": "cooldown",
"name": "jumping around",
"cooldown": 1,
"node": { "type": "jump", "name": "jump up" }
},
{ "type": "idle", "name": "doing nothing" }
]
}
Through the
type property, the importer looks up
Decorators,
Selectors,
Sequences and your own defined classes from an internal type definition as well as tasks from the
BehaviorTree registry, and returns an object, that can be used as
tree within the
BehaviorTree constructor.
If you don't like the new
import-statements, you should still be able to use the traditional
require-statements:
const {
BehaviorTree,
Sequence,
Task,
SUCCESS,
FAILURE,
decorators: { AlwaysSucceedDecorator }
} = require('behaviortree')
You can add a
introspector parameter to the
step-method containing an instance of the
Introspector class or another class implementing a similar interface. Doing that allows you to gather useful statistics/data about every run of your behavior tree and shows you, which tasks did run and returned which results. Useful in gaining an understanding about the correctness of the tree.
But don't do this on a production environment, because the work that is done there is simply not needed for regular evaluation.
const { Introspector } = require('behaviortree')
const introspector = new Introspector()
bTree.step({ introspector })
console.log(introspector.lastResult)
That would result in something like:
{
name: 'select',
result: Symbol(running),
children: [
{
name: 'targeting',
result: false
},
{
name: 'jump',
result: Symbol(running)
}
]
}
You want to contribute? If you have some ideas or critics, just open an issue, here on GitHub. If you want to get your hands dirty, you can fork this repository. But note: If you write code, don't forget to write tests. And then make a pull request. I'll be happy to see what's coming.
Tests are done with jest, and I use yarn to manage packages and lock versions.
yarn
yarn test
RUNNING branching nodes
Copyright (C) 2013-2020 Georg Tavonius
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.