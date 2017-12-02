Behave.js is a lightweight library for adding IDE style behaviors to plain text areas, making it much more enjoyable to write code in.
var editor = new Behave({
textarea: document.getElementById('myTextarea')
});
var editor = new Behave({
textarea: null,
replaceTab: true,
softTabs: true,
tabSize: 4,
autoOpen: true,
overwrite: true,
autoStrip: true,
autoIndent: true,
fence: false
});
softTabs is set to true, the number of spaces used is defined here. If set to false, the CSS property tab-size will be used to define hard tab sizes.
autoOpen set to true
autoOpen set to true
editor.destroy();
Hooks are fired at different times through Behave. To add your own hooks to extend the functionality of Behave, use the
BehaveHooks function.
BehaveHooks.add('keydown', function(data){
// Your Code
});
The
add function accepts two parameters, the hook name, and the function.
The hook you want to add an event for. May be a string or an array of hook names
The function you want to fire on the hook event
The following hook names are available for use:
Called before initializing Behave
Called after initializing Behave
Called before inserting the text triggered by the enter key
Called after inserting the text triggered by the enter key
Called before deleting the text triggered by the delete key
Called after deleting the text triggered by the delete key
Called before inserting the text triggered by the tab key
Called after inserting the text triggered by the tab key
Called before modifying the text triggered by the keyup event
Called after modifying the text triggered by the keydown event
If your website u ses Behave.js, let me know on Twitter @jakiestfu
MIT Licensing
<p>Copyright (c) 2013 Jacob Kelley</p>
<p>Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:</p>
<p>The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.</p>
<p>THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.</p>