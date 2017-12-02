Behave.js is a lightweight library for adding IDE style behaviors to plain text areas, making it much more enjoyable to write code in.

Supports Partial IE6, IE7+, Firefox 8+, Safari 4+, Chrome X+, Opera 12

No Dependencies

Custom Code/Behavior Fencing

Hard and Soft Tabs

Auto Open/Close Paranthesis, Brackets, Braces, Double and Single Quotes

Auto delete a paired character

Overwrite a paired character

Multi-line Indentation/Unindentation

Automatic Indentation

Usage

var editor = new Behave({ textarea : document .getElementById( 'myTextarea' ) });

Defaults and Options

var editor = new Behave({ textarea : null , replaceTab : true , softTabs : true , tabSize : 4 , autoOpen : true , overwrite : true , autoStrip : true , autoIndent : true , fence : false });

textarea : Textarea element to apply the behaviors to

replaceTab : If set to true, replaceTab does three different things: Pressing the tab key will insert a tab instead of cycle input focus. If you are holding shift, and there is a full tab before your cursor (whatever your tab may be), it will unindent. If you have a range selected, both of the above rules will apply to all lines selected (multi-line indent/unindent)

softTabs : If set to true, spaces will be used instead of a tab character

tabSize : If softTabs is set to true, the number of spaces used is defined here. If set to false, the CSS property tab-size will be used to define hard tab sizes.

is set to true, the number of spaces used is defined here. If set to false, the CSS property tab-size will be used to define hard tab sizes. autoOpen : If any of the following characters are typed, their counterparts are automatically added: ( adds ) { adds } [ adds ] " adds " ' adds '

overwrite : If you type a closing character directly before an identical character, it will overwrite it instead of adding it. Best used with autoOpen set to true

set to true autoStrip : If set to true, and your cursor is between two paired characters, pressing backspace will delete both instead of just the first

autoIndent : If set to true, automatic indentation of your code will be attempted. Best used with autoOpen set to true

set to true fence : If you do not want to add behaviors to an entire textarea, you may use a fence. A fence is a string, any set of characters you want to denote where behaviors should be added. The format is Fence, New Line, Code, New Line, Fence.

Methods

editor.destroy();

destroy : Removes all event listeners from your textarea

Hooks

Hooks are fired at different times through Behave. To add your own hooks to extend the functionality of Behave, use the BehaveHooks function.

BehaveHooks.add( 'keydown' , function ( data ) { });

The add function accepts two parameters, the hook name, and the function.

hookName The hook you want to add an event for. May be a string or an array of hook names fn The function you want to fire on the hook event

The following hook names are available for use:

init:before Called before initializing Behave init:after Called after initializing Behave enter:before Called before inserting the text triggered by the enter key enter:after Called after inserting the text triggered by the enter key delete:before Called before deleting the text triggered by the delete key delete:after Called after deleting the text triggered by the delete key tab:before Called before inserting the text triggered by the tab key tab:after Called after inserting the text triggered by the tab key keyup Called before modifying the text triggered by the keyup event keydown Called after modifying the text triggered by the keydown event

In the Wild

Each hookaccept a single parameter, an object with the following information: ```javascript { caret: { pos: 5 }, editor: { element: textarea levelsDeep: 1, text: 'foo{}' }, lines: { current: 1, total: 1 } } ```

If your website u ses Behave.js, let me know on Twitter @jakiestfu

License

MIT Licensing