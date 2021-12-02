Webpack (v1-5) plugin that gives ability to add callback before build (or after, or any other event hook). Can stop compilation by condition.
npm install --save-dev before-build-webpack
In config file:
var WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin = require('before-build-webpack');
// ...
module: {
plugins: [
new WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin(function(stats, callback) {
// Do whatever you want...
callback(); // don't call it if you do want to stop compilation
}),
]
},
// ...
// ...
module: {
plugins: [
new WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin(function(stats, callback) {
// ...
}, ['run', 'watch-run', 'done']), // will fire before build and after build
]
},
// ...
You can use pre-v4 or v4 hook names (i.e. any of
watch-run and
watchRun)