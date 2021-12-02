Webpack (v1-5) plugin that gives ability to add callback before build (or after, or any other event hook). Can stop compilation by condition.

Installation

npm install --save-dev before-build-webpack

Usage

In config file:

var WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin = require ( 'before-build-webpack' ); module : { plugins : [ new WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin( function ( stats, callback ) { callback(); }), ] },

OR (more power)

module : { plugins : [ new WebpackBeforeBuildPlugin( function ( stats, callback ) { }, [ 'run' , 'watch-run' , 'done' ]), ] },