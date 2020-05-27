Beezel

Remote build caching for Lerna projects using Yarn workspaces.

You should only build things that need to be built based on what has changed in a PR.

You need to take into account dependencies.

Examples following these principles:

If you make a change to app you should build app .

you should build . If you make a change to components you should build components , app , and other-app .

you should build , , and . If you make a change to utils you should build utils , components , app , and other-app .

you should build , , , and . In none of these examples should you need to build other-other-app , since it has no dependencies we changed, and we never changed it.

How do you accomplish not building things you have previously built if each CI run starts fresh? That is what "remote build caching" accomplishes. Artifacts from previous builds are stored on Amazon S3 so that we can download them and avoid building everything on each PR.

Installation

Beezel can cache and restore node_modules for you. To accomplish this you must run beezel before running yarn or npm install .

To do this you can use npx , e.g.

npx beezel install npx beezel build

Note: For stability you should prefer using npx beezel@x.x.x build to lock the version of Beezel.

Options

Options can be provided through (in order of precedence):

A beezel property in your package.json file, e.g. { ... "beezel" : { "cacheFolder" : "~/project/.cache/beezel" } } AWS credentials and bucket name cannot be provided in package.json .

property in your file, e.g. Command line arguments, e.g. --cacheFolder ~/project/.cache/beezel .

. Environment variables, e.g. BEEZEL_CACHE_FOLDER=~/project/.cache/beezel . Environment variables are the name of the option in UPPER_SNAKE_CASE prefixed with BEEZEL , e.g. cacheFolder -> BEEZEL_CACHE_FOLDER .

.

To see the options you can run npx beezel build --help .

cacheFolder

Where to store the beezel cache.

cacheKey

A global key to add to all caches. Can be used to globally bust the cache.

otherYarnCaches

Other locations that should be cached with node_modules , e.g. You could cache the Cypress binary if you're using Cypress.

globalDependencies

NOTE: Try to avoid using globalDependencies . Check the Tips section for more info.

Depending on how your monorepo is setup you may have some files at the root of your project that need to be taken into account when determining what changed.

By default Beezel only takes into account changes to yarn.lock , which will cause a full rebuild.

You can list other globalDependencies in package.json , for example you may wish to do a full rebuild if babel.config.js changes:

{ "private" : true , "workspaces" : [ "packages/*" ], "beezel" : { "globalDependencies" : [ "babel.config.js" , "yarn.lock" ] } }

awsBucket

The bucket to store things in.

awsId

Your AWS id.

awsSecret

Your AWS secret.

Usage

npx beezel build

Tips

Enable S3 transfer acceleration on your S3 bucket.

Enable Keep-Alive for S3 by setting AWS_NODEJS_CONNECTION_REUSE_ENABLED to 1 .

to . Instead of persisting to workspaces during a fan-out build (e.g. persist_to_workspace on CircleCI) you can run Beezel in each spawned container, this may be faster.

on CircleCI) you can run Beezel in each spawned container, this may be faster. You should remove any existing caching of node_modules on CI, since Beezel does this.

on CI, since Beezel does this. Try not to use globalDependencies if possible. Having scripts at the root of your repo, or using any sort of global configuration files goes against the idea of separating things into packages. e.g. Instead of using babel.config.js at the root of your repo it would be better to create a babel-preset-my-name package and depend on that in other packages. If you use normal packages and list dependencies in your package.json files Beezel and other tools can understand your repo automatically. If you rely on other mechanisms like looking upwards in the file tree this is not possible.

if possible.

How it works?

Beezel operates on the package level.

The hash of a package depends on:

A hash of the source files in the package. Only takes into account files that are not gitignored.

A hash taking into account internal dependencies. e.g. A depends on B, then the hash for A will take into account the hash of B. e.g. A depends on B, if B changes then A needs to be rebuilt.

A hash taking into account global dependencies. This takes into account your root yarn.lock file. e.g. If yarn.lock changes everything must be rebuilt. It can take into account any config files at the root of your repo. This is configured by setting beezel.globalDependencies .



After a package is built an archive is created for it. The archive will contain any gitignored files in the package folder. The archive is uploaded to S3 with the cache key in the filename so that on the next build we can download this file instead of building from scratch.

Comparison to Bazel

The name Beezel comes from Bazel. How Beezel works comes from ideas in other build systems.