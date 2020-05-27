Remote build caching for Lerna projects using Yarn workspaces.
Examples following these principles:
app you should build
app.
components you should build
components,
app, and
other-app.
utils you should build
utils,
components,
app, and
other-app.
other-other-app, since it has no dependencies we changed, and we never changed it.
How do you accomplish not building things you have previously built if each CI run starts fresh? That is what "remote build caching" accomplishes. Artifacts from previous builds are stored on Amazon S3 so that we can download them and avoid building everything on each PR.
Beezel can cache and restore
node_modules for you. To accomplish this you must run beezel before running
yarn or
npm install.
To do this you can use
npx, e.g.
# Install dependencies using yarn (or use remote cache).
npx beezel install
# Build all packages (or use remote cache).
npx beezel build
Note: For stability you should prefer using
npx beezel@x.x.x build to lock the version of Beezel.
Options can be provided through (in order of precedence):
beezel property in your
package.json file, e.g.
{
...
"beezel": {
"cacheFolder": "~/project/.cache/beezel"
}
}
package.json.
--cacheFolder ~/project/.cache/beezel.
BEEZEL_CACHE_FOLDER=~/project/.cache/beezel.
UPPER_SNAKE_CASE prefixed with
BEEZEL, e.g.
cacheFolder ->
BEEZEL_CACHE_FOLDER.
To see the options you can run
npx beezel build --help.
cacheFolder
Where to store the beezel cache.
cacheKey
A global key to add to all caches. Can be used to globally bust the cache.
otherYarnCaches
Other locations that should be cached with
node_modules, e.g. You could cache the Cypress binary if you're using Cypress.
globalDependencies
NOTE: Try to avoid using
globalDependencies. Check the Tips section for more info.
Depending on how your monorepo is setup you may have some files at the root of your project that need to be taken into account when determining what changed.
By default Beezel only takes into account changes to
yarn.lock, which will cause a full rebuild.
You can list other
globalDependencies in
package.json, for example you may wish to do a full rebuild if
babel.config.js changes:
{
"private": true,
"workspaces": ["packages/*"],
"beezel": {
"globalDependencies": ["babel.config.js", "yarn.lock"]
}
}
awsBucket
The bucket to store things in.
awsId
Your AWS id.
awsSecret
Your AWS secret.
# Run this to:
# - Run Yarn (with remote caching).
# - Build packages (with remote caching).
npx beezel build
AWS_NODEJS_CONNECTION_REUSE_ENABLED to
1.
persist_to_workspace on CircleCI) you can run Beezel in each spawned container, this may be faster.
node_modules on CI, since Beezel does this.
globalDependencies if possible.
babel.config.js at the root of your repo it would be better to create a
babel-preset-my-name package and depend on that in other packages.
package.json files Beezel and other tools can understand your repo automatically.
Beezel operates on the package level.
The hash of a package depends on:
yarn.lock file.
yarn.lock changes everything must be rebuilt.
beezel.globalDependencies.
After a package is built an archive is created for it. The archive will contain any gitignored files in the package folder. The archive is uploaded to S3 with the cache key in the filename so that on the next build we can download this file instead of building from scratch.
The name Beezel comes from Bazel. How Beezel works comes from ideas in other build systems.
yarn before running everything else. It works with Yarn workspaces.