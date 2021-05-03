beeper

Make your terminal beep

Useful as an attention grabber. For example, when an error happens.

Install

npm install beeper

Usage

import beeper from 'beeper' ; await beeper(); await beeper( 3 ); await beeper( '****-*-*' );

API

It will not beep if stdout is not TTY or if the user supplies the --no-beep flag.

Returns a Promise<void> that is resolved after the melody has ended.

count

Type: number \ Default: 1

How many times you want it to beep.

melody

Type: string