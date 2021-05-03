Make your terminal beep
Useful as an attention grabber. For example, when an error happens.
$ npm install beeper
import beeper from 'beeper';
await beeper();
// beep one time
await beeper(3);
// beep three times
await beeper('****-*-*');
// beep, beep, beep, beep, pause, beep, pause, beep
It will not beep if stdout is not TTY or if the user supplies the
--no-beep flag.
Returns a
Promise<void> that is resolved after the melody has ended.
Type:
number\
Default:
1
How many times you want it to beep.
Type:
string
Construct your own melody by supplying a string of
* for beep
- for pause.