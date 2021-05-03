openbase logo
bee

beeper

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Make your terminal beep

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

854K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

beeper

Make your terminal beep

Useful as an attention grabber. For example, when an error happens.

Install

$ npm install beeper

Usage

import beeper from 'beeper';

await beeper();
// beep one time

await beeper(3);
// beep three times

await beeper('****-*-*');
// beep, beep, beep, beep, pause, beep, pause, beep

API

It will not beep if stdout is not TTY or if the user supplies the --no-beep flag.

beeper(count?)

beeper(melody?)

Returns a Promise<void> that is resolved after the melody has ended.

count

Type: number\ Default: 1

How many times you want it to beep.

melody

Type: string

Construct your own melody by supplying a string of * for beep - for pause.

