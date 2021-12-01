BeefUp

Just a jQuery accordion plugin

https://schascha.github.io/BeefUp/

Examples:

Installation

You can use BeefUp in your project by installing it using npm:

npm install beefup --save

Usage

Include jQuery < script src = "dist/js/jquery.min.js" > </ script > Include plugin < script src = "dist/js/jquery.beefup.min.js" > </ script > Add styles < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/css/jquery.beefup.css" > Add markup < article class = "beefup" > < h2 class = "beefup__head" > Headline </ h2 > < div class = "beefup__body" > My fancy collapsible content. </ div > </ article > Call the plugin < script > $( function ( ) { $( '.beefup' ).beefup(); }); </ script >

Configuration

Option Type Default Description accessibility boolean true Enable accessibility features like tab control trigger string '.beefup__head' Selector of the trigger element content string '.beefup__body' Selector of the collapsible content openClass string 'is-open' Name of the class which shows if a accordion is triggered or not animation string 'slide' Set animation type to "slide", "fade" or leave empty "" openSpeed integer 200 Set the speed of the open animation closeSpeed integer 200 Set the speed of the close animation scroll boolean false Scroll to accordion on open scrollSpeed integer 400 Set the speed of the scroll animation scrollOffset integer 0 Additional offset to accordion position openSingle boolean false Open just one accordion at once stayOpen mixed null Leave items open, accepts null, integer (index) or string (selector, "first" or "last") selfBlock boolean false Block close event on click selfClose boolean false Close accordion on click outside hash boolean true Open accordion with id on hash change breakpoints array null Array of objects, see example onInit function null Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup onOpen function null Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup onClose function null Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup onScroll function null Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup

Advanced

API Methods

var $beefup = $( '.beefup' ).beefup();

Open

$beefup.open($( '#beefupID' ));

Close

$beefup.close($( '#beefupID' ));

Click

$beefup.click($( '#beefupID' ));

Scroll

$beefup.scroll($( '#beefupID' ));

Callbacks

$( '.beefup' ).beefup({ onInit : function ( $this ) { }, onOpen : function ( $this ) { }, onClose : function ( $this ) { }, onScroll : function ( $this ) { } });

HTML5 data attributes

< article class = "beefup" data-beefup-options = '{"animation": "", "openSpeed": 800}' > ... </ article >

Please let me know: https://github.com/Schascha/BeefUp/issues

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2014-present Sascha Künstler