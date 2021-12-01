Just a jQuery accordion plugin
https://schascha.github.io/BeefUp/
Examples:
You can use BeefUp in your project by installing it using npm:
npm install beefup --save
Include jQuery
<script src="dist/js/jquery.min.js"></script>
Include plugin
<script src="dist/js/jquery.beefup.min.js"></script>
Add styles
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/jquery.beefup.css">
Add markup
<article class="beefup">
<h2 class="beefup__head">Headline</h2>
<div class="beefup__body">My fancy collapsible content.</div>
</article>
Call the plugin
<script>
$(function() {
$('.beefup').beefup();
});
</script>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|accessibility
|boolean
|true
|Enable accessibility features like tab control
|trigger
|string
|'.beefup__head'
|Selector of the trigger element
|content
|string
|'.beefup__body'
|Selector of the collapsible content
|openClass
|string
|'is-open'
|Name of the class which shows if a accordion is triggered or not
|animation
|string
|'slide'
|Set animation type to "slide", "fade" or leave empty ""
|openSpeed
|integer
|200
|Set the speed of the open animation
|closeSpeed
|integer
|200
|Set the speed of the close animation
|scroll
|boolean
|false
|Scroll to accordion on open
|scrollSpeed
|integer
|400
|Set the speed of the scroll animation
|scrollOffset
|integer
|0
|Additional offset to accordion position
|openSingle
|boolean
|false
|Open just one accordion at once
|stayOpen
|mixed
|null
|Leave items open, accepts null, integer (index) or string (selector, "first" or "last")
|selfBlock
|boolean
|false
|Block close event on click
|selfClose
|boolean
|false
|Close accordion on click outside
|hash
|boolean
|true
|Open accordion with id on hash change
|breakpoints
|array
|null
|Array of objects, see example
|onInit
|function
|null
|Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup
|onOpen
|function
|null
|Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup
|onClose
|function
|null
|Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup
|onScroll
|function
|null
|Callback: Fires after the accordions initially setup
var $beefup = $('.beefup').beefup();
$beefup.open($('#beefupID'));
$beefup.close($('#beefupID'));
$beefup.click($('#beefupID'));
$beefup.scroll($('#beefupID'));
$('.beefup').beefup({
onInit: function ($this) {
// Do something after initially setup
},
onOpen: function ($this) {
// Do something after accordion open the content
},
onClose: function ($this) {
// Do something after accordion close the content
},
onScroll: function ($this) {
// Do something after scroll animation
}
});
<article class="beefup" data-beefup-options='{"animation": "", "openSpeed": 800}'>
...
</article>
Copyright (c) 2014-present Sascha Künstler