Warning: this project as been deprecated

Please use the official BEE plugin wrapper

BEE plugin wrapper

A simple module to use the BEE editor

What is BEE?

Long story short: it's a drag-&-drop editor to author responsive design emails. It makes it easy and quick to create a great-looking email message that can be used to send a company newsletter, announce a new product, promote a sale, etc.

You can embed it into your application :) Using with the BEE free version, you can embed the editor anywhere, regardless of the pricing model.

How to use it

go to the developer portal https://developers.beefree.io/signup

sign up with the free plan

create your application

get the clientId and the clientSecret

Demo

It's free to use on 'https://beefree.io': you don't even need to create an account of any kind.

Do you want to try out an integration locally?

Install Nodejs (also npm, which should come with nodejs already). clone this repository npm install or yarn install (if you have it installed) in the folder cloned put your clientId and clientSecret in ./config/integrationKeys.js npm start Open http://localhost:3030 . Have fun!

How to use this module for your own

install

You can either install it with npm or yarn.

npm install --save bee-plugin

or

yarn add bee-plugin

Get token

You need to be authorized to start using the editor: beefree help documentation portal has a nice post explaining how to do it

It's not really raccomended to do it client side but it's possible with the module, just call getToken

import Bee from 'bee-plugin' const beeTest = new Bee() beeTest.getToken(clientId, clientSecret)

Initialize the plugin

Initialize the BEE instance with a server side generated token

import Bee from 'bee-plugin' const beeTest = new Bee(token)

Configuring the editor

It requires a configuration for using the editor, beefree help documentation portal has a nice post explaining how to do it

Here is an example of the configuration; just read the official documentation for an extended version

const beeConfig = { uid : 'test1-clientside' , container : 'bee-plugin-container' , language : 'en-US' , onSave : ( jsonFile, htmlFile ) => { console .log( 'onSave' , jsonFile, htmlFile) }, onSaveAsTemplate : ( jsonFile ) => { console .log( 'onSaveAsTemplate' , jsonFile) }, onSend : ( htmlFile ) => { console .log( 'onSend' , htmlFile) }, onError : ( errorMessage ) => { console .log( 'onError ' , errorMessage) } }

Template JSON

It requires an initial template for start editing, learn more here

Some json avaible here https://github.com/BEE-Plugin/BEE-FREE-templates

Methods

Pass your keys on parms and return a promise; example:

const clientId = 'MYclientId' const clientSecret = 'MYclientSecret' const beeConfig = {...} const template = {...} const beeTest = new Bee() beeTest.getToken(clientId, clientSecret) .then( () => beeTest.start(beeConfig, template))

new Bee(token)

Initializes a class with the token that are stored on constructor

After the initizalization you can call start for creating the editor on the page; the method needs two parameters:

BEE configuration (js object)

Template (JSON)

this return a promise that has resolved after we call the plugin start function

After you have started the editor it's possible to trigger this methods

This change the template: just call load with the new template

This call BeePlugin save , which in turn will trigger the callback onSave defined on the configuration for getting fresh HTML of the email and the JSON template updated.

This call BeePlugin saveAsTemplate , which in turn will trigger the callback onSaveAsTemplate defined in the configuration for getting only the current JSON of the instance.

This call BeePlugin send , which in turn will trigger the callback send defined in the configuration for getting only the current html of the instance.

This call BeePlugin preview which trigger the preview modal inside the editor.

This call BeePlugin toggleStructure which toggle the structure helper on the editor's stage.

Test (WIP)

npm test

or