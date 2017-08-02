Bedecked

Bedecked converts markdown files to portable html5 presentations. I'm open to adding support for other templating engines too, right bedecked also supports jade and vanilla html.

Inspired by hackynote, I wanted a simple way to build snazzy presentations from markdown files that I could export as a single HTML document. Pop those in your public dropbox folder (or S3, or whatever) and share.

Bedecked looks for consecutive empty lines in your source file to insert slide breaks, for example:

## My first slide This will be on one slide ## My second slide This will be on a new slide (notice the two empty lines above the heading) ### Another slide More than two empty lines is fine too.

Check out our gh-pages for a basic example. The corresponding markdown can be found there too.

Installation

Install bedecked globally to get access to the cli with:

npm install -g bedecked

You can also use bedecked api locally in your app:

npm install --save bedecked

Usage

CLI

After a global install you'll have access to the bedecked command:

bedecked [options] < file >

Where <file> is your markdown file. Your html presentation will be written to stdout so you'll most often be sending that directly to a file:

bedecked my_prez .md > my_prez .html

Bedecked has built in options to switch the presentation theme, templating engine, start a live reload server, and more. We're using reveal.js for presentations and all reveal configuration options can be set with the bedecked cli.

Run bedecked --help for more information on command line usage.

Using the same options over and over? Have a favorite theme? Bedecked will read options from $home/.bedeckedrc if it exists. The file should be in JSON format and can override any option listed here.

API

The bedecked module exports a single method:

var bedecked = require ( 'bedecked' ) , presentationFile = 'path/to/my/prez.md' , opts = { engine : 'markdown' , theme : 'black' , protocol : 'https:' , title : 'Just Another Bedecked Presentation' , revealjsVersion : '3.0.0' , optAutoSlide : 0 , optAutoSlideStoppable : true , optCenter : true , optControls : true , optEmbedded : false , optFragments : true , optHideAddressBar : true , optHistory : false , optKeyboard : true , optLoop : false , optMouseWheel : false , optOverview : true , optPreviewLinks : false , optProgress : true , optRtl : false , optSlideNumber : false , optTouch : true , optViewDistance : 3 }; bedecked(presentationFile, opts, function ( err, html ) { if (err) { } });

Live Reloading

It would be a real pain to have to run bedecked whenever you wanted to see your latest changes. Bedecked ships with a live reload server to support interactive presentation development. Try bedecked --server my_prez.md or view bedecked help server for more information.

The default port bedecked --server uses is 9090 . You can set a different port by adding the --port <portNumber> option:

bedecked --port 80 --server my_prez .md

Note that the server and port options are only available with the bedecked cli.

Docker support

Bedecked features Docker support. A Dockerfile is provided and there is a Bedecked Docker image available on Docker Hub built automatically from source on each commit.

You can develop, build and run Bedecked using Docker. You can also package and run Bedecked presentations as self-contained Docker images.

No installation other than Docker is necessary in any case.

Develop & Build

A Dockerfile is included to allow you to develop and build Bedecked using standard Docker workflow.

Build from current source dir:

docker build -t bedecked .

Run built image:

docker run --rm -it -p 9090:9090 bedecked your_prez.md --server [options...]

Run a presentation

You can run your local Bedecked presentations without installing anything (other than Docker):

$ docker run --rm -it - p 9090 : 9090 -v [your_host_prez_dir]:/presentation/ jtrussell/bedecked /presentation/your_prez_file .md --server [other options...]

Using --rm instead of -d makes the container to not go to background and to be deleted after stop. Should stop by CTRL+C 'ing it, but doesn't work because of #28. Use docker stop from another terminal, instead.

Package

Just create a file named Dockerfile in your presentation's source directory. Use the following as example and customize as needed:

FROM jtrussell/bedecked # Add presentation file(s) COPY index .md /presentation/ # Set options for Bedecked executable CMD [ "/presentation/index.md", "--server", "--opt-slide-number", "true", "--opt-slide-number", "true", "--opt-mouse-wheel", "true" ]

Build and run the resulting image using standard Docker workflow. See Docker docs for more information.

Testing

Test and lint with grunt .

Use grunt watch to run tests interactively.

Getting Help

Use the tag bedecked on Stack Overflow. For quick things I can be reached on twitter @jusrussell.

Changelog

v0.8.1 2015-02-19 Fix default theme

v0.8.0 2015-02-19 Use reveal.js@3.0.0

v0.6.0 2014-10-14 Switch to reveal.js for presentation framework. Add support for ~/.bedeckedrc config files.

License

MIT