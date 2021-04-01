bech32

A BIP173/BIP350 compatible Bech32/Bech32m encoding/decoding library.

Example

let { bech32, bech32m } = require ( 'bech32' ) bech32.decode( 'abcdef1qpzry9x8gf2tvdw0s3jn54khce6mua7lmqqqxw' ) bech32m.decode( 'abcdef1l7aum6echk45nj3s0wdvt2fg8x9yrzpqzd3ryx' ) let words = bech32.toWords(Buffer.from( 'foobar' , 'utf8' )) bech32.encode( 'foo' , words) bech32m.encode( 'foo' , words)

Advanced

BIP173 enforces a limitation of 90 characters, if extend the LIMIT parameter beyond this, be aware that the effectiveness of checksum decreases as the length increases.

It is highly recommended NOT exceed 1023 characters, as the module could only guarantee detecting 1 error.

Credits