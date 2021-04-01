A BIP173/BIP350 compatible Bech32/Bech32m encoding/decoding library.
let { bech32, bech32m } = require('bech32')
bech32.decode('abcdef1qpzry9x8gf2tvdw0s3jn54khce6mua7lmqqqxw')
// => {
// prefix: 'abcdef',
// words: [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31]
// }
bech32m.decode('abcdef1l7aum6echk45nj3s0wdvt2fg8x9yrzpqzd3ryx')
// => {
// prefix: 'abcdef',
// words: [31,30,29,28,27,26,25,24,23,22,21,20,19,18,17,16,15,14,13,12,11,10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1,0]
// }
// toWords etc. are available on both bech32 and bech32m objects
let words = bech32.toWords(Buffer.from('foobar', 'utf8'))
bech32.encode('foo', words)
// => 'foo1vehk7cnpwgry9h96'
bech32m.encode('foo', words)
// => 'foo1vehk7cnpwgkc4mqc'
BIP173 enforces a limitation of 90 characters, if extend the
LIMIT parameter beyond this, be aware that the effectiveness of checksum decreases as the length increases.
It is highly recommended NOT exceed 1023 characters, as the module could only guarantee detecting 1 error.