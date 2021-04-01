openbase logo
bech32

by bitcoinjs
2.0.0 (see all)

Bech32 encoding / decoding

bech32

bech32

build status Version

A BIP173/BIP350 compatible Bech32/Bech32m encoding/decoding library.

Example

let { bech32, bech32m } = require('bech32')

bech32.decode('abcdef1qpzry9x8gf2tvdw0s3jn54khce6mua7lmqqqxw')
// => {
//   prefix: 'abcdef',
//   words: [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31]
// }
bech32m.decode('abcdef1l7aum6echk45nj3s0wdvt2fg8x9yrzpqzd3ryx')
// => {
//   prefix: 'abcdef',
//   words: [31,30,29,28,27,26,25,24,23,22,21,20,19,18,17,16,15,14,13,12,11,10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1,0]
// }

// toWords etc. are available on both bech32 and bech32m objects
let words = bech32.toWords(Buffer.from('foobar', 'utf8'))
bech32.encode('foo', words)
// => 'foo1vehk7cnpwgry9h96'
bech32m.encode('foo', words)
// => 'foo1vehk7cnpwgkc4mqc'

Advanced

BIP173 enforces a limitation of 90 characters, if extend the LIMIT parameter beyond this, be aware that the effectiveness of checksum decreases as the length increases.

It is highly recommended NOT exceed 1023 characters, as the module could only guarantee detecting 1 error.

Credits

License MIT

