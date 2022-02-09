openbase logo
bebop-tools

by RainwayApp
2.3.1 (see all)

An extremely simple, fast, efficient, cross-platform serialization format

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

256

GitHub Stars

642

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Bebop

Bebop is a schema-based binary serialization technology, similar to Protocol Buffers or MessagePack. In particular, Bebop tries to be a good fit for client–server or distributed web apps that need something faster, more concise, and more type-safe than JSON or MessagePack, while also avoiding some of the complexity of Protocol Buffers, FlatBuffers and the like.

Compiler Build REPL Build Integration Tests

Test .NET Test Rust Test TypeScript Test Dart

Bebop is fast! Read the initial release blog for benchmarks and more info.

Releases

To find the latest release of the Bebop compiler and its corresponding runtimes, visit the release page.

Documentation

Bebop is documented on this repository's wiki. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Web REPL

If you want to get familiar with the schema language and see what the generated code looks like, try out the web REPL.

See You Space Cowboy...

