An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command-line.
navi allows you to browse through cheatsheets (that you may write yourself or download from maintainers) and execute commands. Suggested values for arguments are dynamically displayed in a list.
It uses fzf, skim, or Alfred under the hood and it can be either used as a command or as a shell widget (à la Ctrl-R).
navi can be installed with the following package managers:
The recommended way to install navi is by running:
brew install navi
If
brew isn't available, you can check alternative install instructions.
There are multiple ways to use navi:
navi in the terminal
navi) and you can edit the command as you wish before executing it
In particular, check these instructions if you want to replicate what's shown in the demo above.
Running navi for the first time will help you download and manage cheatsheets.
You can also:
Cheatsheets are described in
.cheat files that look like this:
% git, code
# Change branch
git checkout <branch>
$ branch: git branch | awk '{print $NF}'
The full syntax and examples can be found here.
You can:
Please run the following command to read more about all possible options:
navi --help
In addition, please check the /docs folder.
If you don't have access to a Unix shell at the moment and you want to live preview navi, head to this playground. It'll start a docker container with instructions for you to install and use the tool. Note: login required.
There are many similar projects out there (beavr, bro, cheat, cheat.sh, cmdmenu, eg, how2, howdoi and tldr, to name a few).
They are excellent projects, but navi remains unique in the following ways:
Navi is a character from The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time that provides Link with a variety of clues to help him solve puzzles and make progress in his quest.