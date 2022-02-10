Front-end logger, which will:

Buffer your front-end logs and periodically send them to the server side

Automatically flush logs for any errors or warnings

This is a great tool to use if you want to do logging on the client side in the same way you do on the server, without worrying about sending off a million beacons. You can quickly get an idea of what's going on on your client, including error cases, page transitions, or anything else you care to log!

Overview

Setup

var $logger = beaver.Logger({ url : '/my/logger/url' });

Basic logging

Queues a log. Options are debug , info , warn , error .

For example:

$logger.error('something_went_wrong', { error: err.toString() })

Call this to attach general tracking information to the current page. This is useful if the data is not associated with a specific event, and will be sent to the server the next time the logs are flushed.

Advanced

Attach a method which is called and will attach general information to the logging payload whenever the logs are flushed

$logger.addMetaBuilder( function ( ) { return { current_page : getMyCurrentPage() }; });

Attach a method which is called and will attach values to each individual log's payload whenever the logs are flushed

$logger.addPayloadBuilder( function ( ) { return { performance_ts : window .performance.now() }; });

Attach a method which is called and will attach values to each individual log's tracking whenever the logs are flushed

$logger.addTrackingBuilder( function ( ) { return { pageLoadTime : getPageLoadTime() }; });

Attach a method which is called and will attach values to each individual log requests' headers whenever the logs are flushed

$logger.addHeaderBuilder( function ( ) { return { 'x-csrf-token' : getCSRFToken() }; });

Flushes the logs to the server side. Recommended you don't call this manually, as it will happen automatically after a configured interval.

Installing

Install via npm

npm install --save beaver-logger

Include in your project

< script src = "/js/beaver-logger.min.js" > </ script >

or

let $logger = require ( 'beaver-logger' );

Configuration

Full configuration options:

var $logger = beaver.Logger({ url : '/my/logger/url' , prefix : 'myapp' , logLevel : beaver.LOG_LEVEL.WARN, flushInterval : 60 * 1000 , enableSendBeacon : true , });

Server Side

beaver-logger includes a small node endpoint which will automatically accept the logs sent from the client side. You can mount this really easily:

let beaverLogger = require ( 'beaver-logger/server' ); myapp.use(beaverLogger.expressEndpoint({ uri : '/api/log' , logger : myLogger, enableCors : false }))

Or if you're using kraken, you can add this in your config.json as a middleware:

"beaver-logger" : { "priority" : 106 , "module" : { "name" : "beaver-logger/server" , "method" : "expressEndpoint" , "arguments" : [ { "uri" : "/api/log" , "logger" : "require:my-custom-logger-module" } ] } }

Custom backend logger

Setting up a custom logger is really easy, if you need to transmit these logs to some backend logging service rather than just logging them to your server console:

module .exports = { log : function ( req, level, event, payload ) { logSocket.send( JSON .stringify({ level : level, event : event, payload : payload })); } }

Data Flow