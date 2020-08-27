Leaflet.BeautifyIcon, a lightweight plugin that adds colorful iconic markers without images for Leaflet by giving full control of style to end user ( i.e. unlimited colors and many more...). It has also ability to adjust font awesome and glyphicon icons. Click here for Demo
Add files in following order
Create markers as usual with Leaflet with
L.BeautifyIcon.icon using available options from below. Example:
options = {
icon: 'leaf',
iconShape: 'marker'
};
L.marker([48.13710, 11.57539], {
icon: L.BeautifyIcon.icon(options),
draggable: true
}).addTo(map).bindPopup("popup").bindPopup("This is a BeautifyMarker");
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Possible
|icon
|Name of icon you want to show on marker
|string
|leaf
|See glyphicons or font-awesome
|iconSize
|Size of marker icon
|Point
|[22, 22]
|Icon Options
|iconAnchor
|Anchor size of marker
|Point
|[11, 10]
|Icon Options
|iconShape
|Different shapes of marker icon
|string
|circle
|marker, circle-dot, rectangle, rectangle-dot, doughnut
|iconStyle
|Give any style to marker div
|string
|''
|Any CSS style
|innerIconAnchor
|Anchor size of font awesome or glyphicon with respect to marker
|Point
|[0, 3]
|Icon Options
|innerIconStyle
|Give any style to font awesome or glyphicon (i.e. HTML i tag)
|string
|''
|Any CSS style
|isAlphaNumericIcon
|This tells either you want to create marker with icon or text
|bool
|false
|true
|text
|If isAlphaNumericIcon property set to true, then this property use to add text
|string
|1
|Any text you want to display on marker
|borderColor
|Border color or marker icon
|string
|#1EB300
|Use any color with name or its code
|borderWidth
|Border width of marker icon
|Number
|2
|Any number according to your requirement
|borderStyle
|Border style of marker icon
|string
|solid
|CSS Border Styles
|backgroundColor
|Background color of marker icon
|string
|white
|Use any color with name or its code
|textColor
|Text color of marker icon
|string
|white
|Use any color with name or its code
|customClasses
|Additional custom classes in the created tag
|string
|''
|Use any class(es) name
|spin
|Either font awesome or glypicon spin or not
|bool
|false
|true
|prefix
|According to icon library
|string
|fa
|glyphicon
|html
|Create marker by giving own html
|string
|''
|HTML
Current version of L.BeautyMarker is 1.0.9