Automated typographhic quotation and punctuation marks

install

$ npm install

features

Prettifies multiple typographic marks, some cases are outlined below.

Single and double quotes

Apostrophes

Marks like (tm) , (c) , (r) and (p) into ™ , © , ® and §

, , and into , , and Long dashes, like --- into —

into .. , ... , etc into … (but ?.. , !.. aren't transformed)

, , etc into (but , aren't transformed) +- into ±

beautifyText( 'a --- "b (tm) c"' ));

license

MIT © Nicolas Bevacqua