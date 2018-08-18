openbase logo
brr

beautiful-react-redux

by Anton Korzunov
2.1.0 (see all)

Redux 🚀, Redux 🤘, Redux 🔥 - and the magic optimization

Overview

Readme

beautiful-react-redux

Automagically enhances, even enchants redux connect, to be more concrete - mapStateToProps, wrapping it with memoize-state to sky-rocket your application.

Just import beautiful-react-redux and forget about reselect and any other selector memoization. Now your application will runs like it has MobX underneath.

No updates when you dont expect them. For all. For free!

NPM

Usage

Auto-magic

// to get automatic deep-equal memoization for all mapStateToProps
import 'beautiful-react-redux/patch';

Or just replace react-redux by beautiful-react-redux

//import {connect, Provider} from 'react-redux';
import {connect, Provider} from 'beautiful-react-redux';

100% compatible with any other memoization you might already had underneath.

Double check your existing selectors

If you already handling selectors by your own, and dont need external tools - you can just double check that your mapStateToProps is good enough.

// to get automatic checks for your mapStateToProps
import 'beautiful-react-redux/check';

PS: Better not to mix memoize and check.

Consider double measure performance, or use only beautiful-react-redux/check and another memoization library.

Licence

MIT

