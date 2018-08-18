Automagically enhances, even enchants redux
connect, to be more concrete -
mapStateToProps,
wrapping it with
memoize-state to sky-rocket your application.
Just import beautiful-react-redux and forget about reselect and any other selector memoization. Now your application will runs like it has MobX underneath.
No updates when you dont expect them. For all. For free!
// to get automatic deep-equal memoization for all mapStateToProps
import 'beautiful-react-redux/patch';
//import {connect, Provider} from 'react-redux';
import {connect, Provider} from 'beautiful-react-redux';
100% compatible with any other memoization you might already had underneath.
If you already handling selectors by your own, and dont need external tools - you can just double check that your mapStateToProps is good enough.
// to get automatic checks for your mapStateToProps
import 'beautiful-react-redux/check';
PS: Better not to mix memoize and check.
Consider double measure performance, or use only
beautiful-react-redux/check and another memoization library.
MIT