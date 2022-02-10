openbase logo
brh

beautiful-react-hooks

by Antonio Rù
1.0.2 (see all)

🔥 A collection of beautiful and (hopefully) useful React hooks to speed-up your components and hooks development 🔥

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19K

GitHub Stars

5.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

CI/CD Coverage StatusLicense: MIT npm GitHub stars

Beautiful React Hooks


A collection of beautiful (and hopefully useful) React hooks to speed-up your components and hooks development

Usage example

🇬🇧 English | 🇨🇳 简体中文 | 🇮🇹 Italiano | 🇪🇸 Español | 🇺🇦 Ukrainian | 🇧🇷 Brazilian Portuguese | 🇵🇱 Polski | 🇯🇵 日本語

💡 Why?

React custom hooks allow to abstract components' business logic into single reusable functions.
So far, we've found that most of the hooks we've created and therefore shared between our internal projects have quite often a similar gist that involves callback references, events and components' lifecycle.
For this reason we've tried to sum up that gist into beautiful-react-hooks: a collection of (hopefully) useful React hooks to possibly help other companies and professionals to speed up their development process.

Furthermore, we created a concise yet concrete API having in mind the code readability, focusing to keep the learning curve as lower as possible so that the it can be used and shared in bigger teams.

-- Please before using any hook, read its documentation! --

☕️ Features

  • Concise API
  • Small and lightweight
  • Easy to learn

🕺 Install

by using npm:

$ npm install beautiful-react-hooks

by using yarn:

$ yarn add beautiful-react-hooks

🎨 Hooks

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome and wanted.

To submit your custom hook, please make sure your read our CONTRIBUTING guidelines.

Before submitting a new merge request, please make sure:

  1. You have updated the package.json version and reported your changes into the CHANGELOG file
  2. make sure you run npm test and npm build before submitting your merge request.
  3. make sure you've added the documentation of your custom hook (you can possibly use the HOOK_DOCUMENTATION_TEMPLATE to document your custom hook).
  4. make sure you've updated the index.d.ts file with your hook types.

Made with

Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

