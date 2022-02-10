A collection of beautiful (and hopefully useful) React hooks to speed-up your components and hooks development

React custom hooks allow to abstract components' business logic into single reusable functions.

So far, we've found that most of the hooks we've created and therefore shared between our internal projects have quite often a similar gist that involves callback references, events and components' lifecycle.

For this reason we've tried to sum up that gist into beautiful-react-hooks : a collection of (hopefully) useful React hooks to possibly help other companies and professionals to speed up their development process.



Furthermore, we created a concise yet concrete API having in mind the code readability, focusing to keep the learning curve as lower as possible so that the it can be used and shared in bigger teams.

-- Please before using any hook, read its documentation! --

☕️ Features

Concise API

Small and lightweight

Easy to learn

🕺 Install

by using npm :

$ npm install beautiful-react-hooks

by using yarn :

$ yarn add beautiful-react-hooks

🎨 Hooks

useObservable

useGlobalEvent

usePreviousValue

useValueHistory

useValidatedState

useMediaQuery

useOnlineState

useViewportSpy

useSpeechSynthesis and useSystemVoices

useGeolocation, useGeolocationState and useGeolocationEvents

useDrag, useDropZone and useDragEvents

useMouse, useMouseState and useMouseEvents

useTouch, useTouchState and useTouchEvents

useLifecycle, useDidMount and useWillUnmount

useWindowResize

useWindowScroll

useRequestAnimationFrame

useResizeObserver

useTimeout

useInterval

useDebouncedCallback

useThrottledCallback

useLocalStorage

useSessionStorage

useStorage

useDefaultedState

useRenderInfo

useSwipe, useHorizontalSwipe and useVerticalSwipe

useSwipeEvents

useConditionalTimeout

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome and wanted.

To submit your custom hook, please make sure your read our CONTRIBUTING guidelines.

Before submitting a new merge request, please make sure:

You have updated the package.json version and reported your changes into the CHANGELOG file make sure you run npm test and npm build before submitting your merge request. make sure you've added the documentation of your custom hook (you can possibly use the HOOK_DOCUMENTATION_TEMPLATE to document your custom hook). make sure you've updated the index.d.ts file with your hook types.

