A collection of beautiful (and hopefully useful) React hooks to speed-up your components and hooks development
React custom hooks allow to abstract components' business logic into single reusable functions.
So far, we've found that most of the hooks we've created and therefore shared between our internal projects have quite often a similar gist that involves callback references, events and components' lifecycle.
For this reason we've tried to sum up that gist into
beautiful-react-hooks: a collection of (hopefully) useful
React hooks to possibly help other companies and professionals to speed up their development process.
Furthermore, we created a concise yet concrete API having in mind the code readability, focusing to keep the learning curve as lower as possible so that the it can be used and shared in bigger teams.
-- Please before using any hook, read its documentation! --
by using
npm:
$ npm install beautiful-react-hooks
by using
yarn:
$ yarn add beautiful-react-hooks
Contributions are very welcome and wanted.
To submit your custom hook, please make sure your read our CONTRIBUTING guidelines.
Before submitting a new merge request, please make sure:
npm test and
npm build before submitting your merge request.
index.d.ts file with your hook types.
