A tiny collection of lightweight React components for building diagrams with ease
Javascript diagramming libraries are often difficult to integrate in React projects.
Different patterns not always fit the React nature and having a component's state in in sync with an external diagramming library might be quite difficult especially when the latter had been built in a different paradigm (such as MVC, for example).
For this reason we created
beautiful-react-diagrams an easy-to-customise functional diagramming library to build
diagrams with ease.
renderer props.
Contributions are very welcome and wanted.
To submit your custom pull request, please make sure your read our CONTRIBUTING guidelines.
Before submitting a new pull request, please make sure:
npm run lint,
npm build and then
npm test before submitting your merge request.
index.d.ts file.
This library follows the semver versioning standard.
Pre-release commits on the
master branch, including merge commits, lead
to automated publication to NPM under the
next tag. Pre-release version
numbers must follow the
<major>.<minor>.<patch>-<tag>.<number>, such as
5.1.0-rc.0.
This library is provided and sponsored by:
As part of our commitment to support and contribute to the open source community.
This library logo has been created using images published by the user Freepik on www.flaticon.com