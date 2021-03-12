openbase logo
by Chukwuemeka Ajah
1.0.9 (see all)

A JavaScript library that models essential HTML DOM API methods and properties relevant for extracting data from crawled web pages or XML documents

Readme

Beautiful-dom

Beautiful-dom is a lightweight library that mirrors the capabilities of the HTML DOM API needed for parsing crawled HTML/XML pages. It models the methods and properties of HTML nodes that are relevant for extracting data from HTML nodes. It is written in TypeScript and can be used as a CommonJS library

What you get

  • The ability to parse HTML documents as if you were dealing with HTML documents in a live browser
  • Fast queries that return essential data from HTML nodes
  • In-place order of HTML nodes after searching and parsing.
  • Complex queries with CSS selectors.

How to use

npm install --save beautiful-dom

const BeautifulDom = require('beautiful-dom');
const document = `
<p class="paragraph highlighted-text" >
  My name is <b> Ajah, C.S. </b> and I am a <span class="work"> software developer </span>
</p>
<div class = "container" id="container" >
 <b> What is the name of this module </b>
 <p> What is the name of this libray </p>
 <a class="myWebsite" href="https://www.ajah.xyz" > My website </a>
</div>
<form>
  <label for="name"> What's your name? </label>
  <input type="text" id="name" name="name" />
</form>
`;
const dom = new BeautifulDom(document);

API

Methods on the document object.

  • document.getElementsByTagName()
  • document.getElementsByClassName()
  • document.getElementsByName()
  • document.getElementById()
  • document.querySelectorAll()
  • document.querySelector()

Methods on the HTML node object

  • node.getElementsByClassName()
  • node.getElementsByTagName()
  • node.querySelector()
  • node.querySelectorAll()
  • node.getAttribute()

Properties of the HTML node object

  • node.outerHTML
  • node.innerHTML
  • node.textContent
  • node.innerText

Their usage is as they are expected to be used in an actual HTML DOM with the desired method parameters.

Examples for document object


let paragraphNodes = dom.getElementsByTagName('p');
// returns a list of node objects with node name 'p'

let nodesWithSpecificClass = dom.getElementsByClassName('work');
// returns a list of node objects with class name 'work'

let nodeWithSpecificId = dom.getElementById('container');
// returns a node with id 'container'

let complexQueryNodes = dom.querySelectorAll('p.paragraph b');
// returns a list of nodes that satisfy the complex query of CSS selectors

let nodesWithSpecificName = dom.getElementsByName('name');
// returns a list of nodes with the specific 'name'

let linkNode = dom.querySelector('a#myWebsite');
// returns a node object with with the CSS selector

let linkHref = linkNode.getAttribute('href');
// returns the value of the attribute e.g 'https://www.ajah.xyz'

let linkInnerHTML = linkNode.innerHTML
// returns the innerHTML of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkTextContent = linkNode.textContent 
// returns the textContent of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkInnerText = linkNode.innerText
// returns the innerText of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkOuterHTML = linkNode.outerHTML
// returns the outerHTML of a node object i.e. '<a class="myWebsite" href="https://www.ajah.xyz" > My website </a>'

Examples for a node object


let paragraphNodes = dom.getElementsByTagName('p');
// returns a list of node objects with node name 'p'

let nodesWithSpecificClass = paragraphNodes[0].getElementsByClassName('work');
// returns a list of node objects inside the first paragraph node with class name 'work' 


let complexQueryNodes = paragraphNodes[0].querySelectorAll('span.work');
// returns a list of nodes in the paragraph node that satisfy the complex query of CSS selectors


let linkNode = dom.querySelector('a#myWebsite');
// returns a node object with with the CSS selector

let linkHref = linkNode.getAttribute('href');
// returns the value of the attribute e.g 'https://www.ajah.xyz'

let linkInnerHTML = linkNode.innerHTML
// returns the innerHTML of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkTextContent = linkNode.textContent 
// returns the textContent of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkInnerText = linkNode.innerText
// returns the innerText of a node object e.g ' My website '

let linkOuterHTML = linkNode.outerHTML
// returns the outerHTML of a node object i.e. '<a class="myWebsite" href="https://www.ajah.xyz" > My website </a>'

Contributing

In case you have any ideas, features you would like to be included or any bug fixes, you can send a PR.

(Requires Node v6 or above)

  • Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/ChukwuEmekaAjah/beautiful-dom.git

