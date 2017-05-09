Beautiful docs

Looking for maintainer

Beautiful docs is a documentation viewer based on markdown files.

Documentation manuals can be described in a manifest file using JSON. It can also generate static pages.

Features:

Markdown syntax (with support for Github Flavored Markdown)

The output is fully static and can be hosted on Github or S3

Uses files, no database (store them anywhere, in git for example)

Automatically generate the table of content

Very easy to create your custom theme

Generate static pages alongside your documentation (eg: easily create a presentation website for your project)

Clean and beautiful default theme with built-in search engine

Stylesheet for printing

Supports embedly

Easy to customize (eg.: for organizations)

Support for multiple manifests with an index page

Checkout beautifuldocs.com for an example or github for the sources.

You can find a screenshot of the generated doc here.

Install using npm:

npm install beautiful-docs

Manifests

Manifests are not mandatory but they allow to specify custom options for your documentation.

A manifest file contains a JSON object with the following properties:

title: Title of the manual (optional, default "Documentation")

files: An array of files

links: An array of links, each item must be a tuple of the form: [title, link]

rootDir: Root directory where files are located. Relative to the manifest pathname

home: The file to display as the manual homepage (won't be used when computing the TOC)

css: Filename or URL of a CSS stylesheet that will be included in the page

category: Category of the manual (used on the index page) (optional, default none)

maxTocLevel: Maximum number of levels to display in the table of content (default 2)

makeAssetsRelativeToGithub: set this option to a github repo name (ie. username/reponame) to make assets urls relative to this repo

Files can be absolute URIs, relative to the rootDir option or relative to the manifest file. Example:

{ "title" : "Beautiful Docs" , "files" : [ "README.md" ] }

Usage

bfdocs [--option1= value [--option2= value ...]] [/path/ to /manifest.json] [/path/ to /output/dir]

Available options:

--help : Display the help information

--server : Create an HTTP server to access the generated documentation

--port : The port on which the HTTP server shoud listen

--watch : Watch files for modifications and reload them automatically

--theme : Name of bundled theme or path to custom theme

--title : Title of the index page

--base-url : Base url of all links

--manifests-only : Do not treat the last argument as the output dir but also as a manifest

--index-only : Only generate the index file. The last argument should be the filename of the index

--version : Display the installed version of beautiful-docs

Default output dir is ./out.

You can specify the path to a directory containing markdown files (*.md) instead of a manifest file

Default theme

The default theme adds the following options to your manifest.json file:

codeHighlightTheme: The highlightjs theme for code highlighting (http://softwaremaniacs.org/soft/highlight/en/)

embedly: Activate embedly with the specified api key. Links to embed must be placed alone in a paragraph.

github: Repository name on github (user/repo) used to display a "Fork me on Github" banner

googleAnalytics: Google Analytrics Trackind ID. Adds a Google Analytics Tracking code to the generated website

disqus: Disqus Shortname. Adds a Disqus comment thread to every documentation page

The theme has a search capability. It will generate a search index at compile time and you will be able to search your documentation without the need of a server. Everything is done client side!

You can use the following css classes to style your documentation (suround a block with a div tag):

note: grey box

warning: orange box

tip: green box

Tables will be automatically formatted.

Theming and static pages generation

Beautiful Docs makes it very easy for you to create your own theme. A theme is made of 2 templates:

_page.html: used to render each file in the files array. Will receive a @content variable with the content of the page

variable with the content of the page _manifests.html: used to render the index page of multiple manifests (optional if you don't plan on using this feature)

A few variables are available inside your templates:

@manifest : the current Manifest object (unless for _manifests.html where it is an array of manifests and the variable is named @manifests )

: the current object (unless for _manifests.html where it is an array of manifests and the variable is named ) @baseUrl : base url

: base url @title : the title provided through the command line

The Manifest object has some interesting properties:

options : all the property used in the manifest.json file

: all the property used in the manifest.json file maxTocLevel

title

slug : the name of the generated html file without the html extension

Similar to Jekyll, files can have a header enclosed in ---. If such a header is found, the file will be rendered using eco, Beautiful Docs' rendering engine. The header is a YAML blurbs. All properties will be available as variables when rendered.

The special layout property allows your to wrapped the rendered content of the current file inside a layout. It must be a filename relative to the theme path.

Templates have access to the @include(filename) function to include files. The filename must be relative to the current template filename.

All other files in the theme folder are copied over to the output directory. Less and Coffee files will be automatically converted. All files starting with an underscore will be ignored.

Example:

layout: _layout.html My custom page for <%= @manifest.title %>

Beautiful Docs comes with 2 themes: default and minimal. Have a look at them in the src/themes folder to learn more about creating your own theme.

Multiple manifests

Beautiful docs can handle multiple manifests at once and generate and index file to easily access each of them.

bfdocs [options] [--manifests-only] /path/ to /first/manifest.json /path/ to /second/manifest.json /path/ to /third/manifest.json [/path/ to /output/dir]

If you have more than one manifest and you don't want to specify the output dir, you must use the --manifests-only option.

When multiple manifests are specified, each generated ones will be located in its own subfolder.

You can also generate the index file on its own using --index-only:

bfdocs --index-only /path/to/manifest .json /path/to/manifest .json index .html

Grunt plugin

You can automate the documentation generation using Grunt and the Beautiful Docs task