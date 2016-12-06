openbase logo
beardcss

by monarkee
2.2.4 (see all)

A CSS framework for people with better things to do

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Beard

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/monarkee/beard

Beard is an extremely pragmatic and utility-focused CSS framework. Actually, don't call it that.

Beard focuses on developer speed, maintenance, and ease-of-use, versus "pretty" markup.

Installation

Beard can be installed via NPM.

$ npm install beardcss

Adding Beard into your project

The best way to add Beard to your project is to copy the contents of beard/beard.scss to your main Sass file. This allows for the best source ordering. From there, we recommend adding your site styles between the "Objects" and "Helpers" sections, like so:

@import '../node_modules/beardcss/stylesheets/beard.before';

// Place custom spacing, color, and media query configuration here

// @include new-spacing-helper('0-5', 0.5);
// @include new-color('1--light', lighten($brand-color-1, 15%));
@include new-breakpoint(tablet, '(min-width: 600px)');

// Your site styles go here
// @import 'app'

@import '../node_modules/beardcss/stylesheets/beard.after';

Or…Just the Dead Simple Installation

Or you could just import it directly. We don't recommend it, but if you need something quick, go ahead! @import '../node_modules/beardcss/beard'

