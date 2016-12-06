Beard

Beard is an extremely pragmatic and utility-focused CSS framework. Actually, don't call it that.

Beard focuses on developer speed, maintenance, and ease-of-use, versus "pretty" markup.

Installation

Beard can be installed via NPM.

$ npm install beardcss

Adding Beard into your project

The Recommended Way

The best way to add Beard to your project is to copy the contents of beard/beard.scss to your main Sass file. This allows for the best source ordering. From there, we recommend adding your site styles between the "Objects" and "Helpers" sections, like so:

@ import '../node_modules/beardcss/stylesheets/beard.before' ; @ include new-breakpoint(tablet, '(min-width: 600px)' ); @ import '../node_modules/beardcss/stylesheets/beard.after' ;

Or…Just the Dead Simple Installation