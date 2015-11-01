Bearcat

Bearcat makes plain javaScript object magic and expressive, which makes it easy to resolve dependency through DI and declarative middleware service through AOP. Bearcat supports frontend browser, backend node.js , and javaScript based hybrid apps, all you write are plain old javaScript objects, so codes can be easilly shared. Bearcat provides an infrastructural backbone to manage business objects so that developers can focus on application-level business logic.

###Magic, self-described javaScript objects build up elastic, maintainable front-backend javaScript applications

Features

Simple

Write simple plain old javaScript objects, that's it

Efficient

Dependency injection with asynchronous loading(frontend), no need to use define, require, or a bundle file

Reuseable

Simple javaScript objects can be used for frontend and backend(node.js) without any modifications

Easy

Easy to use, all javaScript objects will be scaned ready for you, no need to write extra complex, messy configuration files

Powerful

Powered by dependency injection, AOP based declarative middleware services

Moduler

You just use only those parts that you need

Install

Frontend

bower install bearcat

browserfiy :

npm install bearcat

Build

grunt package

Tests

grunt

for browser tests, open browser-test.html in your browser

