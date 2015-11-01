Bearcat makes plain javaScript object magic and expressive, which makes it easy to resolve dependency through DI and declarative middleware service through AOP. Bearcat supports frontend browser, backend node.js , and javaScript based hybrid apps, all you write are plain old javaScript objects, so codes can be easilly shared. Bearcat provides an infrastructural backbone to manage business objects so that developers can focus on application-level business logic.
###Magic, self-described javaScript objects build up elastic, maintainable front-backend javaScript applications
Write simple plain old javaScript objects, that's it
Dependency injection with asynchronous loading(frontend), no need to use define, require, or a bundle file
Simple javaScript objects can be used for frontend and backend(node.js) without any modifications
Easy to use, all javaScript objects will be scaned ready for you, no need to write extra complex, messy configuration files
Powered by dependency injection, AOP based declarative middleware services
You just use only those parts that you need
standalone :
bearcat.js
bearcat.min.js
bower :
bower install bearcat
npm install bearcat
npm install bearcat
grunt package
grunt
for browser tests, open browser-test.html in your browser
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) fantasyni and other contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.