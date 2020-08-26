A low-level* beanstalkd client for Node.js. Inspired by the great work on fivebeans but updated to ES6 and promises.
* The client will handle connections and command request/responses, but does not setup everything required to run workers.
For a high level beanstalkd worker client, see node-beanstalkd-worker
$ npm install --save beanstalkd
import Beanstalkd from 'beanstalkd';
const beanstalkd = new Beanstalkd(host, port);
beanstalkd.connect().then(function (beanstalkd) {
// Verbosely put a new job
beanstalkd.use(tube).then(function () {
return beanstalkd.put(priority, delay, ttr);
});
// Or use fancy bluebird features
beanstalkd.call('use', tube)
.call('put', priority, delay, ttr);
// Close when done
beanstalkd.quit();
});
All beanstalkd commands are implemented per the protocol. Method names are the same as beanstalk command names camelCased, list-tubes-watched becomes listTubesWatched.
Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol|beanstalkd.protocol exposes the internal instance of
beanstalkd-protocol used for command building and reply parsing.
Beanstalkd.addCommand(command, expectedResponse) lets you add new commands.
import Beanstald from 'beanstalkd';
Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addType('key', String);
Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addCommand('AUTH <key>\r\n');
Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addReply('OK\r\n');
Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addReply('AUTH_FAILED\r\n');
Beanstalkd.addCommand('AUTH', 'OK');
Use
DEBUG=beanstalkd* to enable verbose debugging.