A low-level* beanstalkd client for Node.js. Inspired by the great work on fivebeans but updated to ES6 and promises.

* The client will handle connections and command request/responses, but does not setup everything required to run workers.

For a high level beanstalkd worker client, see node-beanstalkd-worker

Install

$ npm install --save beanstalkd

Usage

import Beanstalkd from 'beanstalkd' ; const beanstalkd = new Beanstalkd(host, port); beanstalkd.connect().then( function ( beanstalkd ) { beanstalkd.use(tube).then( function ( ) { return beanstalkd.put(priority, delay, ttr); }); beanstalkd.call( 'use' , tube) .call( 'put' , priority, delay, ttr); beanstalkd.quit(); });

Commands

All beanstalkd commands are implemented per the protocol. Method names are the same as beanstalk command names camelCased, list-tubes-watched becomes listTubesWatched.

Extending

Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol|beanstalkd.protocol exposes the internal instance of beanstalkd-protocol used for command building and reply parsing.

Beanstalkd.addCommand(command, expectedResponse) lets you add new commands.

import Beanstald from 'beanstalkd' ; Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addType( 'key' , String ); Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addCommand( 'AUTH <key>\r

' ); Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addReply( 'OK\r

' ); Beanstalkd.prototype.protocol.addReply( 'AUTH_FAILED\r

' ); Beanstalkd.addCommand( 'AUTH' , 'OK' );

Debugging