Beanpole - Routing framework

Motivation

Abstract communication between parts of an application keeps code modular works in-app, or with other protocols: amqp, http, etc.



This:

router.on({ 'pull auth/user' : function ( req, res ) { }, 'pull auth/user -> add/photos' : function ( req, res ) { } })

Versus somethine like this:

var addPhotos = function ( req, res ) { authUser(req, res, function ( ) { }); }

Projects using Beanpole

celeri - CLI library

bonsai - application server

leche - Framework to build frontend / backend applications with the same code.

daisy - Expose beanpole to: http, websockets, amqp (rabbitmq), etc.

beandocs - Generate documentation from your beanpole route comments.

beanprep - Scans beans in a given directory, and installs their dependencies.

cupboard - Reverse package manager.

Beanpole ports

Overview

The basic route consists of a few parts: the type of route, and the channel . Here are some examples:

router .on ( 'pull hello/:name' , ...);

and

router .on ( 'push hello/:name' , ...);

Push Routes:

Used to broadcast a message, or change (1 to many).

Doesn't expect a response.

Multiple listeners per route.

Pull Routes:

Used to request data from a particular route (1 to 1).

Expects a response.

One listener per route.

examples: request to http-exposed route



Collect Routes:

Used to request data from many listeners (1 to many, similar to pull).

Expects a response.

Error Handling

function auth ( credits, callback ) { if (credits.user != 'user' || credits.pass != 'pass' ) return callback( new Error ( 'invalid credits' )); callback( false , { user : 'user' , pass : 'pass' }); } router.on({ 'pull authenticate' : function ( req, res ) { auth(req.query, res.success( function ( user ) { res.end(user); })); } }) var req = router.request( 'authenticate' ). error( function ( err ) { console .log(err.stack); }). success( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }). query({ user : 'user' , pass : 'bad pass' }). pull();

Custom Routes

You can easily create custom route handlers. Take celeri for example:

var beanpoll = require ( 'beanpoll' ), structr = require ( 'structr' ); var CmdMessenger = structr({ _next : function ( middleware ) { var self = this ; try { middleware.listener(Structr.copy(middleware.params, data), function ( ) { return self.next(); }); } catch (e) { self.response.error(e) } } }, beanpoll.Messenger); var CmdDirector = structr({ _newMessenger : function ( message, middleware ) { return new CmdMessenger(message, middleware, this ); } }, beanpoll.Director); var router = beanpoll.router(); router.use( function ( ) { return { name : 'console' , director : new CmdDirector( 'celeri' , router) } }); router.on( 'console say/hello' , function ( data, next ) { });

Middleware can also be specified without using the token: -> .An example:

router.on({ 'pull my/*' : function ( ) { }, 'pull my/profile' : function ( ) { } });

Providing a wildcard * tells the router that anything after the route must go through it.

Managing very long routes

You may run into a route which looks like this:

router.on({ 'pull -public -method=POST remove/cache/subscribers -> profile/validate/SAVE_ARTICLE -> groups/:group/subscribers OR groups/:group/subscribers/add' : function ( ) { });

To fix the ugliness, breakup the route and escape any linebreaks:

router.on({ 'pull \ -public -method=POST \ remove/cache/subscribers -> \ profile/validate/SAVE_ARTICLE -> \ groups/:group/subscribers OR \ groups/:group/subscribers/add' : function ( ) { } })

You can also split it up:

router.on({ 'pull \ remove/cache/subscribers -> \ profile/validate/SAVE_ARTICLE -> \ validate/group/subscribers' : function ( ) { } }) router.on({ 'pull \ -public -method=POST \ validate/group/subscribers -> groups/:group/subscribers OR \ groups/:group/subscribers/add' : function ( ) { } })

Methods

Listens to the given routes

type - string or object. String would contain the route. Object would contain multiple routes / listeners

- string or object. String would contain the route. Object would contain multiple routes / listeners listener - function listening to the route given.

returns the request builder

router.request( 'signup/user' ). query({ username : 'blarg' }). headers({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }). success( function ( response ) { }). error( function ( err ) { }). response(err, response) { }). push();

type - the channel broadcast a message to.

- the channel broadcast a message to. data - the data to push to the given route

- the data to push to the given route options - options for the given route meta - tags to use to filter out listeners

- options for the given route

same as push, but expects a response

returns route expression

Initializes a streamed response. Great for sending files

Ends a response

Returns TRUE if there's a listener after the current one.

Moves onto the next route.