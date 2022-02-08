Welcome to Beam
BEAM is a next generation scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol.
**Eager Electron 5.1.9898
GET STARTED
Get Beam binaries here: http://beam.mw/downloads
If you build from source please use 'mainnet' branch\
Peers:
eu-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100
us-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100
ap-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100
ap-hk-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100
Latest documentation is here: https://documentation.beam.mw
BUILD FROM SOURCE
Building Instructions
Things that make BEAM special include:
- Users have complete control over privacy - a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance to his will and applicable laws.
- Confidentiality without penalty - in BEAM confidential transactions do not cause bloating of the blockchain, avoiding excessive computational overhead or penalty on performance or scalability while completely concealing the transaction value.
- No trusted setup required
- Blocks are mined using Equihash Proof-of-Work algorithm.
- Limited emission using periodic halving.
- No addresses are stored in the blockchain - no information whatsoever about either the sender or the receiver of a transaction is stored in the blockchain.
- Superior scalability through compact blockchain size - using the “cut-through” feature of
Mimblewimble makes the BEAM blockchain orders of magnitude smaller than any other
blockchain implementation.
- BEAM supports many transaction types such as escrow transactions, time locked
transactions, atomic swaps and more.
- No premine. No ICO. Backed by a treasury, emitted from every block during the first five
years.
- Implemented from scratch in C++.
Roadmap
See Beam Roadmap for 2020 on https://beam.mw
Here is the list of Beam related projects created by our community members but NOT tested by Beam Team
- Beam Pay - a payment processor that allows for easy integration with your online store
- Beam Wallet Java API - A Java library for the Beam cryptocurrency Wallet API.
Current development status
Mainnet(January 3rd 2019)
- Fully functional wallet with key generator and storage supporting secure and confidential online transactions.
- Full node with both transaction and block validation and full UTXO state management.
- Equihash miner with periodic mining difficulty adjustment.
- Batch Bulletproofs, the efficient non-interactive zero knowledge range proofs now in batch mode
- Graphical Wallet Application for Linux, Mac and Windows platforms
- Offline transactions using Secure BBS system
- ChainWork - sublinear blockchain validation, based on FlyClient idea by Loi Luu, Benedikt Bünz, Mahdi Zamani
- Compact history using cut through
Agile Atom (February 2019)
- Payment and Exchange APIs
- Mining Pool APIs
- Lightning Network position paper
Bright Boson 2.0 (March 2019)
- Payment proof
- Ultra fast sync
- Android Mobile wallet
Clear Cathode 3.0 (July 2019)
- PoW change (BeamHash II)
- Atomic Swaps CLI support
- Relative Time Locks and Laser Beam support
Double Doppler 4.0 (December 2019)
- Atomic Swaps desktop wallet support
- Sync mechanism improvements
Eager Electron 5.0 (May 2020)
- Confidential Assets
- One side payments
- UTXO Unlinking using Lelantus MW