beam-wasm-client-masternet

by BeamMW
6.2.12185

Beam: Scalable Confidential Cryptocurrency. Leading the way to Confidential DeFi

Readme

Build Status Build CodeQL

alt text

Welcome to Beam

BEAM is a next generation scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol.

Download latest version **Eager Electron 5.1.9898

JOIN OUR COMMUNITIES ON TELEGRAM

English | Русский | 中文 | 日本語

FOLLOW BEAM

twitter | medium | reddit | gitter | bitcointalk | youtube

CONTRIBUTE

Read the Contribution Guide

GET STARTED

Get Beam binaries here: http://beam.mw/downloads

If you build from source please use 'mainnet' branch\

Peers:

eu-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

us-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

ap-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

ap-hk-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

Latest documentation is here: https://documentation.beam.mw

BUILD FROM SOURCE

Building Instructions

Things that make BEAM special include:

  • Users have complete control over privacy - a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance to his will and applicable laws.
  • Confidentiality without penalty - in BEAM confidential transactions do not cause bloating of the blockchain, avoiding excessive computational overhead or penalty on performance or scalability while completely concealing the transaction value.
  • No trusted setup required
  • Blocks are mined using Equihash Proof-of-Work algorithm.
  • Limited emission using periodic halving.
  • No addresses are stored in the blockchain - no information whatsoever about either the sender or the receiver of a transaction is stored in the blockchain.
  • Superior scalability through compact blockchain size - using the “cut-through” feature of Mimblewimble makes the BEAM blockchain orders of magnitude smaller than any other blockchain implementation.
  • BEAM supports many transaction types such as escrow transactions, time locked transactions, atomic swaps and more.
  • No premine. No ICO. Backed by a treasury, emitted from every block during the first five years.
  • Implemented from scratch in C++.

Roadmap

See Beam Roadmap for 2020 on https://beam.mw

Community projects

Here is the list of Beam related projects created by our community members but NOT tested by Beam Team

  • Beam Pay - a payment processor that allows for easy integration with your online store
  • Beam Wallet Java API - A Java library for the Beam cryptocurrency Wallet API.

Current development status

Mainnet(January 3rd 2019)

  • Fully functional wallet with key generator and storage supporting secure and confidential online transactions.
  • Full node with both transaction and block validation and full UTXO state management.
  • Equihash miner with periodic mining difficulty adjustment.
  • Batch Bulletproofs, the efficient non-interactive zero knowledge range proofs now in batch mode
  • Graphical Wallet Application for Linux, Mac and Windows platforms
  • Offline transactions using Secure BBS system
  • ChainWork - sublinear blockchain validation, based on FlyClient idea by Loi Luu, Benedikt Bünz, Mahdi Zamani
  • Compact history using cut through

Agile Atom (February 2019)

  • Payment and Exchange APIs
  • Mining Pool APIs
  • Lightning Network position paper

Bright Boson 2.0 (March 2019)

  • Payment proof
  • Ultra fast sync
  • Android Mobile wallet

Clear Cathode 3.0 (July 2019)

  • PoW change (BeamHash II)
  • Atomic Swaps CLI support
  • Relative Time Locks and Laser Beam support

Double Doppler 4.0 (December 2019)

  • Atomic Swaps desktop wallet support
  • Sync mechanism improvements

Eager Electron 5.0 (May 2020)

  • Confidential Assets
  • One side payments
  • UTXO Unlinking using Lelantus MW

