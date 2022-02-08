Welcome to Beam

BEAM is a next generation scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol.

Download latest version **Eager Electron 5.1.9898

JOIN OUR COMMUNITIES ON TELEGRAM

English | Русский | 中文 | 日本語

FOLLOW BEAM

twitter | medium | reddit | gitter | bitcointalk | youtube

CONTRIBUTE

Read the Contribution Guide

GET STARTED

Get Beam binaries here: http://beam.mw/downloads

If you build from source please use 'mainnet' branch\

Peers:

eu-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

us-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

ap-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

ap-hk-nodes.mainnet.beam.mw:8100

Latest documentation is here: https://documentation.beam.mw

BUILD FROM SOURCE

Building Instructions

Things that make BEAM special include:

Users have complete control over privacy - a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance to his will and applicable laws.

Confidentiality without penalty - in BEAM confidential transactions do not cause bloating of the blockchain, avoiding excessive computational overhead or penalty on performance or scalability while completely concealing the transaction value.

No trusted setup required

Blocks are mined using Equihash Proof-of-Work algorithm.

Limited emission using periodic halving.

No addresses are stored in the blockchain - no information whatsoever about either the sender or the receiver of a transaction is stored in the blockchain.

Superior scalability through compact blockchain size - using the “cut-through” feature of Mimblewimble makes the BEAM blockchain orders of magnitude smaller than any other blockchain implementation.

BEAM supports many transaction types such as escrow transactions, time locked transactions, atomic swaps and more.

No premine. No ICO. Backed by a treasury, emitted from every block during the first five years.

Implemented from scratch in C++.

Roadmap

See Beam Roadmap for 2020 on https://beam.mw

Community projects

Here is the list of Beam related projects created by our community members but NOT tested by Beam Team

Beam Pay - a payment processor that allows for easy integration with your online store

Beam Wallet Java API - A Java library for the Beam cryptocurrency Wallet API.

Current development status

Mainnet(January 3rd 2019)

Fully functional wallet with key generator and storage supporting secure and confidential online transactions.

Full node with both transaction and block validation and full UTXO state management.

Equihash miner with periodic mining difficulty adjustment.

Batch Bulletproofs, the efficient non-interactive zero knowledge range proofs now in batch mode

Graphical Wallet Application for Linux, Mac and Windows platforms

Offline transactions using Secure BBS system

ChainWork - sublinear blockchain validation, based on FlyClient idea by Loi Luu, Benedikt Bünz, Mahdi Zamani

Compact history using cut through

Agile Atom (February 2019)

Payment and Exchange APIs

Mining Pool APIs

Lightning Network position paper

Bright Boson 2.0 (March 2019)

Payment proof

Ultra fast sync

Android Mobile wallet

Clear Cathode 3.0 (July 2019)

PoW change (BeamHash II)

Atomic Swaps CLI support

Relative Time Locks and Laser Beam support

Double Doppler 4.0 (December 2019)

Atomic Swaps desktop wallet support

Sync mechanism improvements

Eager Electron 5.0 (May 2020)