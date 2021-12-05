💄 adds prettier to an existing project with all bells and whistles-including husky and pretty-quick. Have you ever been bothered by all the steps you need to do in a legacy codebase to get prettier all set up? Well now you don't have to.

Install

npm i be-pretty -g

Requires that you have npm/yarn and npx globally available. be pretty defaults to running npm, but if there is yarn.lock file it will use yarn .

Usage

When you are in an old codebase which needs to be pretty now, and stay pretty forever and ever execute be-pretty . An output looks like this:

be-pretty ✔ Installing prettier husky pretty-quick ✔ Copying custom .prettierrc ✔ Adding pretty-quick pre- commit to package.json ✔ Formatting whole repo

Now you should have everything ready to just commit&push.

You may skip formatting step with a flag --skipFormatting

Customize .prettierrc

by default, be-pretty creates this prettier config.

{ "arrowParens" : "always" , "singleQuote" : true }

if you want to customize this, just run be-pretty setDefault -p="/path/to/your/defaultPrettierRc" . You can omit the path and if there is a prettierc file in the current working directory it will be used. be-pretty will use this as default from now on.

Format all

if you just want to reformat everything, you can call be-pretty formatAll

All Commands

be-pretty setDefault sets a .prettierrc file as your default , if ommited will look for the .prettierrc file in CWD [aliases: d] be-pretty formatAll formats everything excluding node_modules [aliases: f] be-pretty run run the series of commands to make a codebase pretty [default]

FAQ

Will this work for a newly added languages as well?

Yes, the list of supported file extensions is not hardcoded anywhere-format all just invokes prettier in the current folder and let's it format all supported extensions.