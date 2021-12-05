openbase logo
be-pretty

by Jiri Spac
1.1.1 (see all)

💄 a small CLI utility for every lazy prettier maximalist out there

Overview

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

776

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

be-pretty

fabolous

💄 adds prettier to an existing project with all bells and whistles-including husky and pretty-quick. Have you ever been bothered by all the steps you need to do in a legacy codebase to get prettier all set up? Well now you don't have to.

Install

npm i be-pretty -g

Requires that you have npm/yarn and npx globally available. be pretty defaults to running npm, but if there is yarn.lock file it will use yarn.

Usage

When you are in an old codebase which needs to be pretty now, and stay pretty forever and ever execute be-pretty. An output looks like this:

be-pretty
  ✔ Installing prettier husky pretty-quick
  ✔ Copying custom .prettierrc
  ✔ Adding pretty-quick pre-commit to package.json
  ✔ Formatting whole repo

Now you should have everything ready to just commit&push.

You may skip formatting step with a flag --skipFormatting

Customize .prettierrc

by default, be-pretty creates this prettier config.

{
  "arrowParens": "always", // good for typescript/flow when you want to type your function arguments
  "singleQuote": true // IMHO better readability
}

if you want to customize this, just run be-pretty setDefault -p="/path/to/your/defaultPrettierRc". You can omit the path and if there is a prettierc file in the current working directory it will be used. be-pretty will use this as default from now on.

Format all

if you just want to reformat everything, you can call be-pretty formatAll

All Commands

  be-pretty setDefault  sets a .prettierrc file as your default, if ommited
                           will look for the .prettierrc file in CWD[aliases: d]
  be-pretty formatAll   formats everything excluding node_modules[aliases: f]
  be-pretty run         run the series of commands to make a codebase pretty
                                                                       [default]

FAQ

Will this work for a newly added languages as well?

Yes, the list of supported file extensions is not hardcoded anywhere-format all just invokes prettier in the current folder and let's it format all supported extensions.

