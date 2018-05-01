Angular2 @LocalStorage

This little Angular2/typescript decorator makes it super easy to save and restore automatically a variable state in your directive (class property) using HTML5' LocalStorage.

Seeking new maintainer

This project is not maintained. Please consider taking it over. More information at https://github.com/open-source-chest/take-it-over. If you are looking for an alternativ right now, look at https://github.com/zoomsphere/ngx-store/.

Use

Download the library using npm or github: npm install --save angular2-localstorage Import the WebStorageModule in your app module: import {Component} from "angular2/core" ; import {WebStorageModule, LocalStorageService} from "angular2-localstorage" ; ({ import : [WebStorageModule] ({ providers: [LocalStorageService] }) export class AppModule {}

Use the LocalStorage decorator

import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from "angular2-localstorage/WebStorage" ; class MySuperComponent { () public lastSearchQuery: Object = {}; ( 'differentLocalStorageKey' ) public lastSearchQuery: Object = {}; }

Note: Define always a default value at the property you are using @LocalStorage .

Note: The localstorage key is per default the property name. Define the first argument of @LocalStorage to set different one.

Note: Please don't store circular structures as this library uses JSON.stringify to encode before using LocalStorage.

Examples

({ selector: 'app-login' , template: ` <form> <div> <input type="text" [(ngModel)]="username" placeholder="Username" /> <input type="password" [(ngModel)]="password" placeholder="Password" /> </div> <input type="checkbox" [(ngModel)]="rememberMe" /> Keep me logged in <button type="submit">Login</button> </form> ` }) class AppLoginComponent { () public username: string = '' ; public password: string ; () public rememberMe: boolean = false ; }