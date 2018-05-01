This little Angular2/typescript decorator makes it super easy to save and restore automatically a variable state in your directive (class property) using HTML5' LocalStorage.
This project is not maintained. Please consider taking it over. More information at https://github.com/open-source-chest/take-it-over. If you are looking for an alternativ right now, look at https://github.com/zoomsphere/ngx-store/.
Download the library using npm or github:
npm install --save angular2-localstorage
Import the WebStorageModule in your app module:
import {Component} from "angular2/core";
import {WebStorageModule, LocalStorageService} from "angular2-localstorage";
@NgModule({
import: [WebStorageModule]
@Component({
providers: [LocalStorageService]
})
export class AppModule {}
LocalStorage decorator
import {LocalStorage, SessionStorage} from "angular2-localstorage/WebStorage";
class MySuperComponent {
@LocalStorage() public lastSearchQuery:Object = {};
@LocalStorage('differentLocalStorageKey') public lastSearchQuery:Object = {};
}
Note: Define always a default value at the property you are using
@LocalStorage.
Note: The localstorage key is per default the property name. Define the first argument of
@LocalStorage to set different one.
Note: Please don't store circular structures as this library uses JSON.stringify to encode before using LocalStorage.
@Component({
selector: 'app-login',
template: `
<form>
<div>
<input type="text" [(ngModel)]="username" placeholder="Username" />
<input type="password" [(ngModel)]="password" placeholder="Password" />
</div>
<input type="checkbox" [(ngModel)]="rememberMe" /> Keep me logged in
<button type="submit">Login</button>
</form>
`
})
class AppLoginComponent {
//here happens the magic. `username` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
@LocalStorage() public username:string = '';
public password:string;
//here happens the magic. `rememberMe` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
@LocalStorage() public rememberMe:boolean = false;
}
@Component({
selector: 'admin-menu',
template: `
<div *ngFor="#menuItem of menuItems() | mapToIterable; #i = index">
<h2 (click)="hiddenMenuItems[i] = !!!hiddenMenuItems[i]">
{{i}}: {{category.label}}
</h2>
<div style="padding-left: 15px;" [hidden]="hiddenMenuItems[i]">
<a href>Some sub menu item 1</a>
<a href>Some sub menu item 2</a>
<a href>Some sub menu item 3</a>
</div>
</div>
`
})
class AdminMenuComponent {
public menuItems = [{title: 'Menu1'}, {title: 'Menu2'}, {title: 'Menu3'}];
//here happens the magic. `hiddenMenuItems` is always restored from the localstorage when you reload the site
@LocalStorage() public hiddenMenuItems:Array<boolean> = [];
//here happens the magic. `profile` is always restored from the sessionStorage when you reload the site from the current tab/browser. This is perfect for more sensitive information that shouldn't stay once the user closes the browser.
@SessionStorage() public profile:any = {};
}