BDSX : BDS + node.js



BDSX is a modification of Minecraft Bedrock Dedicated Server, supporting node.js. Because it is based on the offical BDS software, it includes all the features of vanilla Minecraft, but includes other features as well, such as hooking functions and packets to change behavior.

Features

OS: Windows(Recommended), Linux with Wine(Unstable)

All Minecraft BDS features

All node.js features (*that are supported by ChakraCore. See this page for more information)

Debug with Visual Studio Code (You can debug plugins too)

Intercept network packets

Custom Commands

Low-level hooking and DLL Call

Get IP Address & XUID (Example below)

import { events } from "bdsx/event" ; import { MinecraftPacketIds } from 'bdsx/bds/packetids' ; events.packetAfter(MinecraftPacketIds.Login).on( ( ptr, networkIdentifier, packetId )=> { const ip = networkIdentifier.getAddress(); if (ptr.connreq === null ) return ; const cert = ptr.connreq.cert; const xuid = cert.getXuid(); const username = cert.getId(); console .log( `Connection: ${username} > IP= ${ip} , XUID= ${xuid} ` ); });

Usage

Requirements node.js GIT Wine (if using Linux)

Recommended VSCode



To download, clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx.git

Debug & Launch with VSCode

When starting BDSX with VSCode, you need to

Open the project with VSCode Install the legacy debugger. the suggestion dialog will be opened up on the right bottom corner. Open a terminal (Ctrl+Shift+｀) Run npm i to install npm packages and BDS Press F5 to build and run in VSCode

Launch with the executable

You can now run the program by running bdsx.bat on Windows or bdsx.sh on Linux.

File Structure

[bdsx project] ├ [bdsx] ├ [example_and_test] ├ [bedrock_server] ├ launcher.ts ├ index.ts ├ bdsx.sh └ bdsx.bat

Please start your own code from ./index.ts

By default index.ts imports example_and_test. To disable the examples simply remove the import or replace it with your own code.

For examples, see the example_and_test folder. There are some plugins available on npm in the @bdsx organization as well.

Make a bdsx plugin

Please check plugin-example/README.md .

Discord

https://discord.gg/pC9XdkC

BDSX Discussions

https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/discussions

BDSX Wiki

https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/wiki

Hosting Support

https://easyminecrafthosting.com/ (Latin America)

Docker Image

https://hub.docker.com/r/karikera/bdsx

Bug Report

https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/issues

BDSX Core

https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx-core