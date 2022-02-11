BDSX is a modification of Minecraft Bedrock Dedicated Server, supporting node.js. Because it is based on the offical BDS software, it includes all the features of vanilla Minecraft, but includes other features as well, such as hooking functions and packets to change behavior.
import { events } from "bdsx/event";
import { MinecraftPacketIds } from 'bdsx/bds/packetids';
events.packetAfter(MinecraftPacketIds.Login).on((ptr, networkIdentifier, packetId)=>{
const ip = networkIdentifier.getAddress();
if (ptr.connreq === null) return; // Wrong client version
const cert = ptr.connreq.cert;
const xuid = cert.getXuid();
const username = cert.getId();
console.log(`Connection: ${username}> IP=${ip}, XUID=${xuid}`);
});
To download, clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx.git
When starting BDSX with VSCode, you need to
npm i to install npm packages and BDS
F5 to build and run in VSCode
You can now run the program by running
bdsx.bat on Windows or
bdsx.sh on Linux.
[bdsx project]
├ [bdsx] # Core Library
├ [example_and_test] # Examples for using the BDSX API and tests of the BDSX API
├ [bedrock_server] # BDS instalation
├ launcher.ts # Script for launching BDS
├ index.ts # Main entry point. This file is required by the launcher when BDS is fully started.
├ bdsx.sh # Executable for Linux
└ bdsx.bat # Executable for Windows
Please start your own code from ./index.ts
By default index.ts imports example_and_test. To disable the examples simply remove the import or replace it with your own code.
For examples, see the
example_and_testfolder. There are some plugins available on npm in the @bdsx organization as well.
Please check
plugin-example/README.md.
https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/discussions
https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/wiki
https://easyminecrafthosting.com/ (Latin America)
https://hub.docker.com/r/karikera/bdsx
https://github.com/bdsx/bdsx/issues