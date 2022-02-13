Provides "ui" for testing frameworks such as mocha, jasmine and jest which allows to define lazy variables and subjects.
describe('Suite', function() {
var name;
beforeEach(function() {
name = getName();
});
afterEach(function() {
name = null;
});
it('uses name variable', function() {
expect(name).to.exist;
});
it('does not use name but anyway it is created in beforeEach', function() {
expect(1).to.equal(1);
});
});
Because as soon as amount of your tests increase, this pattern became increasingly difficult.
Sometimes you will find yourself jumping around spec files, trying to find out where a given variable was initially defined.
Or even worst, you may run into subtle bugs due to clobbering variables with common names (e.g.
model,
view) within a given scope, failing to realize they had already been defined.
Furthermore, declaration statements in
describe blocks will start looking something like:
var firstVar, secondVar, thirdVar, fourthVar, fifthVar, ..., nthVar
This is ugly and hard to parse. Finally, you can sometimes run into flaky tests due to "leaks" - test-specific variables that were not properly cleaned up after each case.
In an attempt to address these issues, I had with my e2e tests, I decided to create this library, which allows to define suite specific variables in more elegant way. So the original code above looks something like this:
describe('Suite', () => {
def('name', () => `John Doe ${Math.random()}`);
it('defines `name` variable', () => {
expect($name).to.exist
});
it('does not use name, so it is not created', () => {
expect(1).to.equal(1);
});
});
Switching over to this pattern has yielded a significant amount of benefits for us, including:
Because lazy vars are cleared after each test, we didn't have to worry about test pollution anymore. This helped ensure isolation between our tests, making them a lot more reliable.
Every time I see a
$<variable> reference in my tests, I know where it's defined.
That, coupled with removing exhaustive
var declarations in
describe blocks, have made even my largest tests clear and understandable.
Variables are instantiated only when referenced. That means if you don't use variable inside your test it won't be evaluated, making your tests to run faster. No useless instantiation any more!
Due to laziness we are able to compose variables. This allows to define more general varibles at the top level and more specific at the bottom:
describe('User', function() {
subject('user', () => new User($props))
describe('when user is "admin"', function() {
def('props', () => ({ role: 'admin' }))
it('can update articles', function() {
// user is created with property role equal "admin"
expect($user).to....
})
})
describe('when user is "member"', function() {
def('props', () => ({ role: 'member' }))
it('cannot update articles', function() {
// user is created with property role equal "member"
expect($user).to....
})
})
})
Very often you may find that some behavior repeats (e.g., when you implement Adapter pattern), and you would like to reuse tests for a different class or object. To do this Wiki of Mocha.js recommend to move your tests into separate function and call it whenever you need it.
I prefer to be more explicit in doing this, that's why created few helper methods:
sharedExamplesFor - defines a set of reusable tests. When you call this function, it just stores your tests
includeExamplesFor - runs previously defined examples in current context (i.e., in current
describe)
itBehavesLike - runs defined examples in nested context (i.e., in nested
describe)
sharedExamplesFor defines shared examples in the scope of the currently defining suite.
If you call this function outside
describe (or
context) it defines shared examples globally.
WARNING: files containing shared examples must be loaded before the files that use them.
sharedExamplesFor('a collection', () => {
it('has three items', () => {
expect($subject.size).to.equal(3)
})
describe('#has', () => {
it('returns true with an item that is in the collection', () => {
expect($subject.has(7)).to.be.true
})
it('returns false with an item that is not in the collection', () => {
expect($subject.has(9)).to.be.false
})
})
})
describe('Set', () => {
subject(() => new Set([1, 2, 7]))
itBehavesLike('a collection')
})
describe('Map', () => {
subject(() => new Map([[2, 1], [7, 5], [3, 4]]))
itBehavesLike('a collection')
})
sharedExamplesFor('a collection', (size, existingItem, nonExistingItem) => {
it('has three items', () => {
expect($subject.size).to.equal(size)
})
describe('#has', () => {
it('returns true with an item that is in the collection', () => {
expect($subject.has(existingItem)).to.be.true
})
it('returns false with an item that is not in the collection', () => {
expect($subject.has(nonExistingItem)).to.be.false
})
})
})
describe('Set', () => {
subject(() => new Set([1, 2, 7]))
itBehavesLike('a collection', 3, 2, 10)
})
describe('Map', () => {
subject(() => new Map([[2, 1]]))
itBehavesLike('a collection', 1, 2, 3)
})
There are 2 ways how to pass lazy variables:
describe calls),
so you can rely on variable name, as it was done with
subject in previous examples
get.variable helper
sharedExamplesFor('a collection', (collection) => {
def('collection', collection)
it('has three items', () => {
expect($collection.size).to.equal(1)
})
describe('#has', () => {
it('returns true with an item that is in the collection', () => {
expect($collection.has(7)).to.be.true
})
it('returns false with an item that is not in the collection', () => {
expect($collection.has(9)).to.be.false
})
})
})
describe('Set', () => {
subject(() => new Set([7]))
itBehavesLike('a collection', get.variable('subject'))
})
describe('Map', () => {
subject(() => new Map([[2, 1]]))
itBehavesLike('a collection', get.variable('subject'))
})
Very often we want to declare several test cases which tests subject's field or subject's behavior.
To do this quickly you can use
its or
it without message:
describe('Array', () => {
subject(() => ({
items: [1, 2, 3],
name: 'John'
}))
its('items.length', () => is.expected.to.equal(3)) // i.e. expect($subject.items.length).to.equal(3)
its('name', () => is.expected.to.equal('John')) // i.e. expect($subject.name).to.equal('John')
// i.e. expect($subject).to.have.property('items').which.has.length(3)
it(() => is.expected.to.have.property('items').which.has.length(3))
})
Also it generates messages for you based on passed in function body. The example above reports:
Array
✓ is expected to have property('items') which has length(3)
items.length
✓ is expected to equal(3)
name
✓ is expected to equal('John')
Note: if you use
mocha and
chai make sure that defines
global.expect = chai.expect, otherwise
is.expected will throw error that
context.expect is
undefined.
npm install bdd-lazy-var --save-dev
mocha -u bdd-lazy-var/global
See Using Mocha programatically
const Mocha = require('mocha');
const mocha = new Mocha({
ui: 'bdd-lazy-var/global' // bdd-lazy-var or bdd-lazy-var/getter
});
mocha.addFile(...)
mocha.run(...)
// !!! Important the next code should be written in a separate file
// later you can either use `get` and `def` as global functions
// or export them from corresponding module
const { get, def } = require('bdd-lazy-var/global');
describe('Test', () => {
// ...
})
Note requires
karma-mocha
^1.1.1
So, in
karma.config.js it looks like this:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// ....
client: {
mocha: {
ui: 'bdd-lazy-var/global',
require: [require.resolve('bdd-lazy-var/global')]
}
}
});
}
jasmine --helper=node_modules/bdd-lazy-var/global.js
or using
spec/spec_helper.js
require('bdd-lazy-var/global');
// ... other helper stuff
and then
jasmine --helper=spec/*_helper.js
When you want programatically run jasmine
require('jasmine-core');
// !!! Important the next code should be written in a separate file
// later you can either use `get` and `def` as global functions
// or export them from corresponding module
const { get, def } = require('bdd-lazy-var/global');
describe('Test', () => {
// ...
})
So, in
karma.config.js it looks like this:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// ....
files: [
'node_modules/bdd-lazy-var/global.js',
// ... your specs here
]
});
}
Use Jest as usually if you export
get and
def from corresponding module
jest
In case you want to use global
get and
def
jest --setupTestFrameworkScriptFile bdd-lazy-var/global
// later you can either use `get` and `def` as global functions
// or export them from relative module
const { get, def } = require('bdd-lazy-var/global');
bdd-lazy-var provides 3 different dialects:
$<variableName> (the recommended one, available by requiring
bdd-lazy-var/global)
get.<variableName> (more strict, available by requiring
bdd-lazy-var/getter)
get('<variableName>') (the most strict and less readable way, available by requiring
bdd-lazy-var)
All are bundled as UMD versions. Each dialect is compiled in a separate file and should be required or provided for testing framework.
In accordance with Rspec's DDL,
context,
xcontext, and
fcontext have been aliased to their related
describe commands for both the Jest and Jasmine testing libraries. Mocha's BDD interface already provides this keyword.
before/beforeAll,
after/afterAll callbacks
subjects to be more explicit
For more information, read the article on Medium.
It's also possible to use
bdd-lazy-var with TypeScript. The best integrated dialects are
get and
getter. To do so, you need either include corresponding definitions in your tsconfig.json or use ES6 module system.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"removeComments": true,
"preserveConstEnums": true,
"sourceMap": true
},
"include": [
"src/**/*",
"node_modules/bdd-lazy-var/index.d.ts" // for `get('<variableName>')` syntax
// or
"node_modules/bdd-lazy-var/getter.d.ts" // for `get.<variableName>` syntax
]
}
import { get, def } from 'bdd-lazy-var'
// or
import { get, def } from 'bdd-lazy-var/getter'
describe('My Test', () => {
// ....
})
In this case TypeScript loads corresponding declarations automatically
It's a bit harder to work with
global dialect. It creates global getters on the fly, so there is no way to let TypeScript know something about these variables, thus you need to
declare them manually.
import { def } from 'bdd-lazy-var/global'
describe('My Test', () => {
declare let $value: number // <-- need to place this declarations manually
def('value', () => 5)
it('equals 5', () => {
expect($value).to.equal(5)
})
})
As with other dialects you can either use
import statements to load typings automatically or add them manually in
tsconfig.json
describe('Array', () => {
subject(() => [1, 2, 3]);
it('has 3 elements by default', () => {
expect($subject).to.have.length(3);
});
});
describe('Array', () => {
subject('collection', () => [1, 2, 3]);
it('has 3 elements by default', () => {
expect($subject).to.equal($collection);
expect($collection).to.have.length(3);
});
});
describe('Array', () => {
subject('collection', () => [1, 2, 3]);
beforeEach(() => {
// this beforeEach is executed for tests of suite with subject equal [1, 2, 3]
// and for nested describe with subject being []
$subject.push(4);
});
it('has 3 elements by default', () => {
expect($subject).to.equal($collection);
expect($collection).to.have.length(3);
});
describe('when empty', () => {
subject(() => []);
it('has 1 element', () => {
expect($subject).not.to.equal($collection);
expect($collection).to.deep.equal([4]);
});
});
});
describe('Array', () => {
subject('collection', () => [1, 2, 3]);
it('has 3 elements by default', () => {
expect($subject).to.equal($collection);
expect($collection).to.have.length(3);
});
describe('when empty', () => {
subject(() => {
// in this definition `$subject` references parent $subject (i.e., `$collection` variable)
return $subject.concat([4, 5]);
});
it('is properly uses parent subject', () => {
expect($subject).not.to.equal($collection);
expect($collection).to.deep.equal([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]);
});
});
});
Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on guidelines for contributing