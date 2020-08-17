Database for bcoin (leveldown backend).
const bdb = require('bdb');
const db = bdb.create('/path/to/my.db');
await db.open();
const myPrefix = bdb.key('r');
const myKey = bdb.key('t', ['hash160', 'uint32']);
const bucket = db.bucket(myPrefix.encode());
const batch = bucket.batch();
const hash = Buffer.alloc(20, 0x11);
// Write `foo` to `rt[1111111111111111111111111111111111111111][00000000]`.
batch.put(myKey.encode(hash, 0), Buffer.from('foo'));
await batch.write();
// Iterate:
// From: `rt[0000000000000000000000000000000000000000][00000000]`
// To: `rt[ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff][ffffffff]`
const iter = bucket.iterator({
gte: myKey.min(),
lte: myKey.max(),
values: true
});
await iter.each((key, value) => {
// Parse each key.
const [hash, index] = myKey.decode(key);
console.log('Hash: %s', hash);
console.log('Index: %d', index);
console.log('Value: %s', value.toString());
});
await db.close();
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
</legalese>
Parts of this software are based on leveldown:
See LICENSE for more info.