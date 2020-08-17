openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bdb

by bcoin-org
1.3.0 (see all)

Database for bcoin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

443

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bdb

Database for bcoin (leveldown backend).

Usage

const bdb = require('bdb');
const db = bdb.create('/path/to/my.db');

await db.open();

const myPrefix = bdb.key('r');
const myKey = bdb.key('t', ['hash160', 'uint32']);

const bucket = db.bucket(myPrefix.encode());
const batch = bucket.batch();

const hash = Buffer.alloc(20, 0x11);

// Write `foo` to `rt[1111111111111111111111111111111111111111][00000000]`.
batch.put(myKey.encode(hash, 0), Buffer.from('foo'));

await batch.write();

// Iterate:
// From: `rt[0000000000000000000000000000000000000000][00000000]`
// To: `rt[ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff][ffffffff]`
const iter = bucket.iterator({
  gte: myKey.min(),
  lte: myKey.max(),
  values: true
});

await iter.each((key, value) => {
  // Parse each key.
  const [hash, index] = myKey.decode(key);
  console.log('Hash: %s', hash);
  console.log('Index: %d', index);
  console.log('Value: %s', value.toString());
});

await db.close();

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

  • Copyright (c) 2017, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).

Parts of this software are based on leveldown:

  • Copyright (c) 2017, Rod Vagg (MIT License).

See LICENSE for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial