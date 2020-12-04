openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bcr

bcryptjs

by dcode
2.4.3 (see all)

Optimized bcrypt in plain JavaScript with zero dependencies.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/57
Read All Reviews
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
raviat4share
Lrazerz

Top Feedback

6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
1Slow

Readme

bcrypt.js

Optimized bcrypt in JavaScript with zero dependencies. Compatible to the C++ bcrypt binding on node.js and also working in the browser.

build static donate ❤

Security considerations

Besides incorporating a salt to protect against rainbow table attacks, bcrypt is an adaptive function: over time, the iteration count can be increased to make it slower, so it remains resistant to brute-force search attacks even with increasing computation power. (see)

While bcrypt.js is compatible to the C++ bcrypt binding, it is written in pure JavaScript and thus slower (about 30%), effectively reducing the number of iterations that can be processed in an equal time span.

The maximum input length is 72 bytes (note that UTF8 encoded characters use up to 4 bytes) and the length of generated hashes is 60 characters.

Usage

The library is compatible with CommonJS and AMD loaders and is exposed globally as dcodeIO.bcrypt if neither is available.

node.js

On node.js, the inbuilt crypto module's randomBytes interface is used to obtain secure random numbers.

npm install bcryptjs

var bcrypt = require('bcryptjs');
...

Browser

In the browser, bcrypt.js relies on Web Crypto API's getRandomValues interface to obtain secure random numbers. If no cryptographically secure source of randomness is available, you may specify one through bcrypt.setRandomFallback.

var bcrypt = dcodeIO.bcrypt;
...

or

require.config({
    paths: { "bcrypt": "/path/to/bcrypt.js" }
});
require(["bcrypt"], function(bcrypt) {
    ...
});

Usage - Sync

To hash a password: 

var bcrypt = require('bcryptjs');
var salt = bcrypt.genSaltSync(10);
var hash = bcrypt.hashSync("B4c0/\/", salt);
// Store hash in your password DB.

To check a password: 

// Load hash from your password DB.
bcrypt.compareSync("B4c0/\/", hash); // true
bcrypt.compareSync("not_bacon", hash); // false

Auto-gen a salt and hash:

var hash = bcrypt.hashSync('bacon', 8);

Usage - Async

To hash a password: 

var bcrypt = require('bcryptjs');
bcrypt.genSalt(10, function(err, salt) {
    bcrypt.hash("B4c0/\/", salt, function(err, hash) {
        // Store hash in your password DB.
    });
});

To check a password: 

// Load hash from your password DB.
bcrypt.compare("B4c0/\/", hash, function(err, res) {
    // res === true
});
bcrypt.compare("not_bacon", hash, function(err, res) {
    // res === false
});

// As of bcryptjs 2.4.0, compare returns a promise if callback is omitted:
bcrypt.compare("B4c0/\/", hash).then((res) => {
    // res === true
});

Auto-gen a salt and hash:

bcrypt.hash('bacon', 8, function(err, hash) {
});

Note: Under the hood, asynchronisation splits a crypto operation into small chunks. After the completion of a chunk, the execution of the next chunk is placed on the back of JS event loop queue, thus efficiently sharing the computational resources with the other operations in the queue.

API

setRandomFallback(random)

Sets the pseudo random number generator to use as a fallback if neither node's crypto module nor the Web Crypto API is available. Please note: It is highly important that the PRNG used is cryptographically secure and that it is seeded properly!

ParameterTypeDescription
randomfunction(number):!Array.<number>Function taking the number of bytes to generate as its sole argument, returning the corresponding array of cryptographically secure random byte values.
@seehttp://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html
@seehttp://www.w3.org/TR/WebCryptoAPI/

Hint: You might use isaac.js as a CSPRNG but you still have to make sure to seed it properly.

genSaltSync(rounds=, seed_length=)

Synchronously generates a salt.

ParameterTypeDescription
roundsnumberNumber of rounds to use, defaults to 10 if omitted
seed_lengthnumberNot supported.
@returnsstringResulting salt
@throwsErrorIf a random fallback is required but not set

genSalt(rounds=, seed_length=, callback)

Asynchronously generates a salt.

ParameterTypeDescription
roundsnumber | function(Error, string=)Number of rounds to use, defaults to 10 if omitted
seed_lengthnumber | function(Error, string=)Not supported.
callbackfunction(Error, string=)Callback receiving the error, if any, and the resulting salt
@returnsPromiseIf callback has been omitted
@throwsErrorIf callback is present but not a function

hashSync(s, salt=)

Synchronously generates a hash for the given string.

ParameterTypeDescription
sstringString to hash
saltnumber | stringSalt length to generate or salt to use, default to 10
@returnsstringResulting hash

hash(s, salt, callback, progressCallback=)

Asynchronously generates a hash for the given string.

ParameterTypeDescription
sstringString to hash
saltnumber | stringSalt length to generate or salt to use
callbackfunction(Error, string=)Callback receiving the error, if any, and the resulting hash
progressCallbackfunction(number)Callback successively called with the percentage of rounds completed (0.0 - 1.0), maximally once per MAX_EXECUTION_TIME = 100 ms.
@returnsPromiseIf callback has been omitted
@throwsErrorIf callback is present but not a function

compareSync(s, hash)

Synchronously tests a string against a hash.

ParameterTypeDescription
sstringString to compare
hashstringHash to test against
@returnsbooleantrue if matching, otherwise false
@throwsErrorIf an argument is illegal

compare(s, hash, callback, progressCallback=)

Asynchronously compares the given data against the given hash.

ParameterTypeDescription
sstringData to compare
hashstringData to be compared to
callbackfunction(Error, boolean)Callback receiving the error, if any, otherwise the result
progressCallbackfunction(number)Callback successively called with the percentage of rounds completed (0.0 - 1.0), maximally once per MAX_EXECUTION_TIME = 100 ms.
@returnsPromiseIf callback has been omitted
@throwsErrorIf callback is present but not a function

getRounds(hash)

Gets the number of rounds used to encrypt the specified hash.

ParameterTypeDescription
hashstringHash to extract the used number of rounds from
@returnsnumberNumber of rounds used
@throwsErrorIf hash is not a string

getSalt(hash)

Gets the salt portion from a hash. Does not validate the hash.

ParameterTypeDescription
hashstringHash to extract the salt from
@returnsstringExtracted salt part
@throwsErrorIf hash is not a string or otherwise invalid

Command line

Usage: bcrypt <input> [salt]

If the input has spaces inside, simply surround it with quotes.

Downloads

Credits

Based on work started by Shane Girish at bcrypt-nodejs (MIT-licensed), which is itself based on javascript-bcrypt (New BSD-licensed).

License

New-BSD / MIT (see)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation6
Easy to Use4
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

I used bcryptJs in almost every project. It sets a standard compared to other hashing libraries which no one can beat. The good part is that it can secure your password from hackers. Have been using this from last 2-3 years

1
s-r-aman
raviat4share12 Ratings13 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Responsive Maintainers

we are using bcrypt for hashing user passwords and stored in the database and using it for validating the passwords. the only thing to keep in mind whenever you increase the rounds in hashing the performance will decrease.

0
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I've used this library to hash passwords. It is small and will not take long to start using it. Bcrypt is a modern algorithm for this purpose and I recommend to use it in new Apps instead of old MD5.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial