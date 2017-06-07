Note: This project is not actively maintained

If you are looking for a javscript-only bcrypt implementation we recommend you use bcrypt.js, which is based on bcrypt-nodejs.

Warning : A change was made in v0.0.3 to allow encoding of UTF-8 encoded strings. This causes strings encoded in v0.0.2 or earlier to not work in v0.0.3 anymore.

Native JS implementation of BCrypt for Node. Has the same functionality as node.bcrypt.js expect for a few tiny differences. Mainly, it doesn't let you set the seed length for creating the random byte array.

I created this version due to a small problem I faced with node.bcrypt.js. Basically, to deploy one of my apps which uses node.bcrypt.js on a winx64 platform, I have to force the user to download about 1.6gb of sdks, buildtools and other requirements of which some fail to install ! Microsoft :(

This code is based on javascript-bcrypt and uses crypto to create random byte arrays.

Basic usage:

Installing the Package

npm install bcrypt-nodejs or yarn add bcrypt-nodejs

Synchronous

var hash = bcrypt.hashSync( "bacon" ); bcrypt.compareSync( "bacon" , hash); bcrypt.compareSync( "veggies" , hash);

Asynchronous

bcrypt.hash( "bacon" , null , null , function ( err, hash ) { }); bcrypt.compare( "bacon" , hash, function ( err, res ) { }); bcrypt.compare( "veggies" , hash, function ( err, res ) { });

In the above examples, the salt is automatically generated and attached to the hash. Though you can use your custom salt and there is no need for salts to be persisted as it will always be included in the final hash result and can be retrieved.

API

genSaltSync(rounds) rounds - [OPTIONAL] - the number of rounds to process the data for. (default - 10)

genSalt(rounds, callback) rounds - [OPTIONAL] - the number of rounds to process the data for. (default - 10) callback - [REQUIRED] - a callback to be fired once the salt has been generated. error - First parameter to the callback detailing any errors. result - Second parameter to the callback providing the generated salt.

hashSync(data, salt) data - [REQUIRED] - the data to be encrypted. salt - [REQUIRED] - the salt to be used in encryption.

hash(data, salt, progress, cb) data - [REQUIRED] - the data to be encrypted. salt - [REQUIRED] - the salt to be used to hash the password. progress - a callback to be called during the hash calculation to signify progress callback - [REQUIRED] - a callback to be fired once the data has been encrypted. error - First parameter to the callback detailing any errors. result - Second parameter to the callback providing the encrypted form.

compareSync(data, encrypted) data - [REQUIRED] - data to compare. encrypted - [REQUIRED] - data to be compared to.

compare(data, encrypted, cb) data - [REQUIRED] - data to compare. encrypted - [REQUIRED] - data to be compared to. callback - [REQUIRED] - a callback to be fired once the data has been compared. error - First parameter to the callback detailing any errors. result - Second parameter to the callback providing whether the data and encrypted forms match [true | false].

getRounds(encrypted) - return the number of rounds used to encrypt a given hash encrypted - [REQUIRED] - hash from which the number of rounds used should be extracted.

- return the number of rounds used to encrypt a given hash

Credits

I heavily reused code from javascript-bcrypt. Though "Clipperz Javascript Crypto Library" was removed and its functionality replaced with crypto.