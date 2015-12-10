A promisified version of bcrypt

Install via NPM

npm install bcrypt- as -promised

Basic Usage

hashing:

bcrypt.hash( 'my password' , 10 ) .then( console .log, console .error)

comparing:

bcrypt.compare( 'my password' , someHash) .then( console .log, console .error)

Note: an invalid password/hash combo errors as a rejected promise

The rejection can be checked against instanceof bcrypt.MISMATCH_ERROR

bcrypt.compare( 'invalid password' , someHash) .then(handleValidPassword) .catch(bcrypt.MISMATCH_ERROR, handleInvalidPassword) .catch(handleOtherErrors);

generating a salt:

bcrypt.genSalt( 10 ) .then( console .log, console .error)

calculating the rounds used in a salt: