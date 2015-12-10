openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bcrypt-as-promised

by iceddev
1.1.0 (see all)

Promises A+ version of bcrypt (exposing the `when` API)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
the bcrypt module supports promises now, this module is no longer necessary

Readme

bcrypt-as-promised

Build Status

A promisified version of bcrypt

Install via NPM

npm install bcrypt-as-promised

Basic Usage

hashing:

bcrypt.hash('my password', 10)
  .then(console.log, console.error)

comparing:

bcrypt.compare('my password', someHash)
  .then(console.log, console.error)

Note: an invalid password/hash combo errors as a rejected promise

The rejection can be checked against instanceof bcrypt.MISMATCH_ERROR

bcrypt.compare('invalid password', someHash)
  .then(handleValidPassword)
  .catch(bcrypt.MISMATCH_ERROR, handleInvalidPassword)
  .catch(handleOtherErrors);

generating a salt:

bcrypt.genSalt(10)
  .then(console.log, console.error)

calculating the rounds used in a salt:

bcrypt.getRounds(someHash)
  .then(console.log, console.error)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial