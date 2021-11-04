Match BCP 47 language tags with language ranges per RFC 4647.

What is this?

This package can match BCP 47 language tags with “language ranges” per RFC 4647. This is done by the :lang() pseudo class in CSS, the Accept-Language HTTP header, and a few other places.

When should I use this?

You can use this package if you want to choose a certain document based on language tags.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install bcp-47-match

In Deno with Skypack:

import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {basicFilter, extendedFilter, lookup} from 'bcp-47-match' var tags = [ 'en-GB' , 'de-CH' , 'en' , 'de' ] console .log(basicFilter(tags, '*' )) console .log(basicFilter(tags, 'en' )) console .log(basicFilter(tags, 'en-GB' )) console .log(basicFilter(tags, [ 'en-GB' , 'en' ])) console .log(basicFilter(tags, 'jp' )) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, '*' )) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en' )) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en-GB' )) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, '*-GB' )) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, [ 'en-GB' , 'en' ])) console .log(extendedFilter(tags, 'jp' )) console .log(lookup(tags, 'en' )) console .log(lookup(tags, 'en-GB' )) console .log(lookup(tags, [ 'en-GB' , 'en' ])) console .log(lookup(tags, [ 'en' , 'en-GB' ])) console .log(lookup(tags, 'jp' ))

API

This package exports the following identifiers: basicFilter , extendedFilter , and lookup . There is no default export.

👉 Note: See Basic Filtering spec

Match language tags to a list of simple ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns a list of matching tags in the order they matched.

View matching table Basic Filter * de de-CH de-DE de-*-DE *-CH de ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE-x-goethe ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Deva ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Deva-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latf-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latn-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latn-DE-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ de-x-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ en ✔︎ en-GB ✔︎ zh ✔︎ zh-Hans ✔︎ zh-Hant ✔︎

Parameters

tags ( string or Array<string> ) — list of BCP 47 tags

( or ) — list of BCP 47 tags ranges ( string or Array<string> ) — list of RFC 4647 basic ranges (aka, matching /^(\*|[a-z]{1,8}(-[a-z0-9]{1,8})*)$/i )

Returns

Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched ( Array<string> ).

👉 Note: See Extended Filtering spec

Match language tags to a list of extended ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges.

View matching table Extended Filter * de de-CH de-DE de-*-DE *-CH de ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE-x-goethe ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Deva ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Deva-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latf-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latn-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-Latn-DE-1996 ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-x-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ en ✔︎ en-GB ✔︎ zh ✔︎ zh-Hans ✔︎ zh-Hant ✔︎

Parameters

tags ( string or Array<string> ) — list of BCP 47 tags

( or ) — list of BCP 47 tags ranges ( string or Array<string> ) — list of RFC 4647 extended ranges (aka, matching /^(\*|[a-z]{1,8})(-(\*|[a-z0-9]{1,8}))*$/i )

Returns

Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched ( Array<string> ).

👉 Note: See Lookup spec

Find the best language tag that matches a list of ranges. Searches for a match between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns the first match, if any.

View matching table Lookup * de de-CH de-DE de-*-DE *-CH de ✔︎︎ ✔︎︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH ✔︎ ✔︎ de-CH-1996 ✔︎ de-DE ✔︎ ✔︎ de-DE-1996 ✔︎ de-DE-x-goethe ✔︎ de-Deva ✔︎ de-Deva-DE ✔︎ de-Latf-DE ✔︎ de-Latn-DE ✔︎ de-Latn-DE-1996 ✔︎ de-x-DE ✔︎ en ✔︎ en-GB ✔︎ zh ✔︎ zh-Hans ✔︎ zh-Hant ✔︎

Parameters

tags ( string or Array<string> ) — list of BCP 47 tags

( or ) — list of BCP 47 tags ranges ( string or Array<string> ) — list of RFC 4647 basic ranges (but * is ignored)

Returns

First matching tag in tags , undefined otherwise ( string? ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

