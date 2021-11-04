openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
b4m

bcp-47-match

by Titus
2.0.1 (see all)

Match BCP 47 language tags with language ranges per RFC 4647

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bcp-47-match

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Match BCP 47 language tags with language ranges per RFC 4647.

Contents

What is this?

This package can match BCP 47 language tags with “language ranges” per RFC 4647. This is done by the :lang() pseudo class in CSS, the Accept-Language HTTP header, and a few other places.

When should I use this?

You can use this package if you want to choose a certain document based on language tags.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install bcp-47-match

In Deno with Skypack:

import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?min'
</script>

Use

import {basicFilter, extendedFilter, lookup} from 'bcp-47-match'

var tags = ['en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de']

console.log(basicFilter(tags, '*')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'en')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'en-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'jp')) // => []

console.log(extendedFilter(tags, '*')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, '*-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'jp')) // => []

console.log(lookup(tags, 'en')) // => 'en'
console.log(lookup(tags, 'en-GB')) // => 'en-GB'
console.log(lookup(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => 'en-GB'
console.log(lookup(tags, ['en', 'en-GB'])) // => 'en'
console.log(lookup(tags, 'jp')) // => undefined

API

This package exports the following identifiers: basicFilter, extendedFilter, and lookup. There is no default export.

basicFilter(tags[, ranges='*'])

👉 Note: See Basic Filtering spec

Match language tags to a list of simple ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns a list of matching tags in the order they matched.

View matching table
Basic Filter*dede-CHde-DEde-*-DE*-CH
de✔︎✔︎
de-CH✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-CH-1996✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE-1996✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-Deva✔︎✔︎
de-Deva-DE✔︎✔︎
de-Latf-DE✔︎✔︎
de-Latn-DE✔︎✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996✔︎✔︎
de-x-DE✔︎✔︎
en✔︎
en-GB✔︎
zh✔︎
zh-Hans✔︎
zh-Hant✔︎
Parameters
  • tags (string or Array<string>) — list of BCP 47 tags
  • ranges (string or Array<string>) — list of RFC 4647 basic ranges (aka, matching /^(\*|[a-z]{1,8}(-[a-z0-9]{1,8})*)$/i)
Returns

Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched (Array<string>).

extendedFilter(tags[, ranges='*'])

👉 Note: See Extended Filtering spec

Match language tags to a list of extended ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges.

View matching table
Extended Filter*dede-CHde-DEde-*-DE*-CH
de✔︎✔︎
de-CH✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-CH-1996✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE-1996✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-Deva✔︎✔︎
de-Deva-DE✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-Latf-DE✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-Latn-DE✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996✔︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-x-DE✔︎✔︎
en✔︎
en-GB✔︎
zh✔︎
zh-Hans✔︎
zh-Hant✔︎
Parameters
  • tags (string or Array<string>) — list of BCP 47 tags
  • ranges (string or Array<string>) — list of RFC 4647 extended ranges (aka, matching /^(\*|[a-z]{1,8})(-(\*|[a-z0-9]{1,8}))*$/i)
Returns

Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched (Array<string>).

lookup(tags, ranges)

👉 Note: See Lookup spec

Find the best language tag that matches a list of ranges. Searches for a match between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns the first match, if any.

View matching table
Lookup*dede-CHde-DEde-*-DE*-CH
de✔︎︎✔︎︎✔︎✔︎✔︎
de-CH✔︎✔︎
de-CH-1996✔︎
de-DE✔︎✔︎
de-DE-1996✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe✔︎
de-Deva✔︎
de-Deva-DE✔︎
de-Latf-DE✔︎
de-Latn-DE✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996✔︎
de-x-DE✔︎
en✔︎
en-GB✔︎
zh✔︎
zh-Hans✔︎
zh-Hant✔︎
Parameters
  • tags (string or Array<string>) — list of BCP 47 tags
  • ranges (string or Array<string>) — list of RFC 4647 basic ranges (but * is ignored)
Returns

First matching tag in tags, undefined otherwise (string?).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial