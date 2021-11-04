Match BCP 47 language tags with language ranges per RFC 4647.
This package can match BCP 47 language tags with “language ranges” per
RFC 4647.
This is done by the
:lang() pseudo class in CSS, the
Accept-Language HTTP
header, and a few other places.
You can use this package if you want to choose a certain document based on language tags.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install bcp-47-match
In Deno with Skypack:
import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import * as bcp47Match from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47-match@2?min'
</script>
import {basicFilter, extendedFilter, lookup} from 'bcp-47-match'
var tags = ['en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de']
console.log(basicFilter(tags, '*')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'en')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'en-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(basicFilter(tags, 'jp')) // => []
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, '*')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'de-CH', 'en', 'de' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en')) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'en-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, '*-GB')) // => [ 'en-GB' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => [ 'en-GB', 'en' ]
console.log(extendedFilter(tags, 'jp')) // => []
console.log(lookup(tags, 'en')) // => 'en'
console.log(lookup(tags, 'en-GB')) // => 'en-GB'
console.log(lookup(tags, ['en-GB', 'en'])) // => 'en-GB'
console.log(lookup(tags, ['en', 'en-GB'])) // => 'en'
console.log(lookup(tags, 'jp')) // => undefined
This package exports the following identifiers:
basicFilter,
extendedFilter,
and
lookup.
There is no default export.
basicFilter(tags[, ranges='*'])
👉 Note: See Basic Filtering spec
Match language tags to a list of simple ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns a list of matching tags in the order they matched.
|Basic Filter
*
de
de-CH
de-DE
de-*-DE
*-CH
de
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Deva
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Deva-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latf-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-x-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
en
|✔︎
en-GB
|✔︎
zh
|✔︎
zh-Hans
|✔︎
zh-Hant
|✔︎
tags (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of BCP 47 tags
ranges (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of RFC 4647
basic ranges
(aka, matching
/^(\*|[a-z]{1,8}(-[a-z0-9]{1,8})*)$/i)
Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched
(
Array<string>).
extendedFilter(tags[, ranges='*'])
👉 Note: See Extended Filtering spec
Match language tags to a list of extended ranges. Searches for matches between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges.
|Extended Filter
*
de
de-CH
de-DE
de-*-DE
*-CH
de
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Deva
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Deva-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latf-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-x-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
en
|✔︎
en-GB
|✔︎
zh
|✔︎
zh-Hans
|✔︎
zh-Hant
|✔︎
tags (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of BCP 47 tags
ranges (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of RFC 4647 extended ranges
(aka, matching
/^(\*|[a-z]{1,8})(-(\*|[a-z0-9]{1,8}))*$/i)
Possibly empty list of matching tags in the order they matched
(
Array<string>).
lookup(tags, ranges)
👉 Note: See Lookup spec
Find the best language tag that matches a list of ranges. Searches for a match between the first range and all tags, and continues with further ranges. Returns the first match, if any.
|Lookup
*
de
de-CH
de-DE
de-*-DE
*-CH
de
|✔︎︎
|✔︎︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-CH-1996
|✔︎
de-DE
|✔︎
|✔︎
de-DE-1996
|✔︎
de-DE-x-goethe
|✔︎
de-Deva
|✔︎
de-Deva-DE
|✔︎
de-Latf-DE
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE
|✔︎
de-Latn-DE-1996
|✔︎
de-x-DE
|✔︎
en
|✔︎
en-GB
|✔︎
zh
|✔︎
zh-Hans
|✔︎
zh-Hant
|✔︎
tags (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of BCP 47 tags
ranges (
string or
Array<string>)
— list of RFC 4647 basic ranges (but
* is ignored)
First matching tag in
tags,
undefined otherwise (
string?).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.