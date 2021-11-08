Parse and stringify BCP 47 language tags.
This is a package that can parse BCP 47 language tags to an object representing them, and serialize those objects back into language tags. It supports a forgiving mode to handle incorrect BCP 47 tags and can emit warnings about problems in incorrect tags.
You can use this package if you need to access the data stored in BCP 47 language tags. You can also use this package if you want to check (lint) or manipulate tags.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install bcp-47
In Deno with Skypack:
import * as bcp47 from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import * as bcp47 from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/bcp-47@2?min'
</script>
import {parse, stringify} from 'bcp-47'
const schema = parse('hy-Latn-IT-arevela')
console.log(schema)
console.log(stringify(schema))
Yields:
{ language: 'hy',
extendedLanguageSubtags: [],
script: 'Latn',
region: 'IT',
variants: ['arevela'],
extensions: [],
privateuse: [],
irregular: null,
regular: null }
'hy-Latn-IT-arevela'
This package exports the following identifiers:
parse and
stringify.
There is no default export.
parse(tag[, options])
Parse a BCP 47 tag into a language schema. Note that the algorithm is case insensitive.
options.normalize
Whether to normalize legacy tags when possible (
boolean, default:
true).
For example,
i-klingon does not match the BCP 47 language algorithm but is
considered valid by BCP 47 nonetheless.
It is suggested to use
tlh instead (the ISO 639-3 code for Klingon).
When
normalize is
true, passing
i-klingon or other deprecated tags, is
handled as if their suggested valid tag was given instead.
options.forgiving
By default, when an error is encountered, an empty object is returned.
When in forgiving mode, all found values up to the point of the error
are included (
boolean, default:
false).
So, for example, where by default
en-GB-abcdefghi an empty object is returned
(as the language variant is too long), in
forgiving mode the
language of
schema is populated with
en and the
region is populated with
GB.
options.warning
When given,
warning is called when an error is encountered
(
Function).
Parsed BCP 47 language tag (
Schema).
When
tag is
null or
undefined.
stringify(schema)
Compile a
schema to a BCP 47 language tag.
BCP 47 language tag (
string).
Schema
A schema represents a language tag.
A schema is deemed empty when it has neither
language,
irregular,
regular,
nor
privateuse (where an empty
privateuse array is handled as no
privateuse as well).
schema.language
Two or three character ISO 639 language code, four character reserved
language code, or 5 to 8 (inclusive) characters registered language subtag
(
string).
For example,
en (English) or
cmn (Mandarin Chinese).
schema.extendedLanguageSubtags
Selected three-character ISO 639 codes(
Array<string>), such as
yue in
zh-yue-HK (Chinese, Cantonese, as used in Hong Kong SAR).
schema.script
Four character ISO 15924 script code (
string), such as
Latn in
hy-Latn-IT-arevela (Eastern Armenian written in Latin script, as used in
Italy).
schema.region
Two alphabetical character ISO 3166-1 code or three digit
UN M49 code (
string).
For example,
CN in
cmn-Hans-CN (Mandarin Chinese, Simplified script, as used
in China) or
419 in
es-419 (Spanish as used in Latin America and the
Caribbean).
schema.variants
5 to 8 (inclusive) character language variants (
Array<string>), such as
rozaj and
biske in
sl-rozaj-biske (San Giorgio dialect of Resian dialect
of Slovenian).
schema.extensions
List of extensions (
Array<Object>), each an object containing a one character
singleton, and a list of
extensions (
string).
singleton cannot be
x (case insensitive) and
extensions must be between
two and eight (inclusive) characters.
For example, an extension would be
u-co-phonebk in
de-DE-u-co-phonebk
(German, as used in Germany, using German phonebook sort order), where
u is
the
singleton and
co and
phonebk are its extensions.
schema.privateuse
List of private-use subtags (
Array<string>), where each subtag must be between
one and eight (inclusive) characters.
schema.regular
One of the
regular tags (
string): tags that are seen as something different
by the algorithm.
Valid values are:
art-lojban
cel-gaulish
no-bok
no-nyn
zh-guoyu
zh-hakka
zh-min
zh-min-nan
zh-xiang
schema.irregular
One of the
irregular tags (
string): tags that are seen as invalid by the
algorithm).
Valid values are:
en-GB-oed
i-ami
i-bnn
i-default
i-enochian
i-hak
i-klingon
i-lux
i-mingo
i-navajo
i-pwn
i-tao
i-tay
i-tsu
sgn-BE-FR
sgn-BE-NL
sgn-CH-DE
function warning(reason, code, offset)
Called when an error occurs.
reason (
string)
— English reason for failure
code (
number)
— code for failure
offset (
number)
— index-based place where the error occurred in the tag
|code
|reason
|1
|Too long variant, expected at most 8 characters
|2
|Too long extension, expected at most 8 characters
|3
|Too many extended language subtags, expected at most 3 subtags
|4
|Empty extension, extensions must have at least 2 characters of content
|5
|Too long private-use area, expected at most 8 characters
|6
|Found superfluous content after tag
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
Schema,
Extension,
Warning, and
Options types that
model their respective interfaces.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.