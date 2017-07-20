The missing crypto and encoding bindings for node.js.
This module provides native bindings to all lowlevel optimizable things used in bitcoin.
Used in bcoin.
hash(alg, data)
hmac(alg, data)
ripemd160(data)
sha1(data)
sha256(data)
hash160(data)
hash256(data)
root256(left, right)
toBase58(data)
fromBase58(data)
toBech32(hrp, version, hash)
fromBech32(str)
scrypt(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)
scryptAsync(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)
murmur3(data, seed)
siphash(data, key)
siphash256(data, key)
cleanse(data)
encipher(data, key, iv)
decipher(data, key, iv)
Poly1305()
#init(key)
#update(data)
#finish()
.verify(mac1, mac2)
.auth(data, key)
ChaCha20()
#init(key?, iv?, counter?)
#initKey(key)
#initIV(iv, counter?)
#encrypt(data)
#getCounter()
#setCounter(counter)
var native = require('bcoin-native');
var data = Buffer.from('01020304', 'hex');
var key = Buffer.from('05060708', 'hex');
var hash1 = native.sha256(data);
var hash2 = native.hash256(data);
console.log('sha256: %s', hash1.toString('hex'));
console.log('double sha256: %s', hash2.toString('hex'));
Outputs:
sha256: 9f64a747e1b97f131fabb6b447296c9b6f0201e79fb3c5356e6c77e89b6a806a
double sha256: 8de472e2399610baaa7f84840547cd409434e31f5d3bd71e4d947f283874f9c0
$ node bench.js
crypto.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.41668067, rate=239991.93435
native.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.328309021, rate=304591.08219
crypto.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.698852504, rate=143091.71024
native.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.32359362, rate=309029.57852
crypto.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.65909456, rate=151723.29749
native.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.313477282, rate=319002.38308
crypto.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.589858488, rate=169532.18786
native.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.444996526, rate=224720.85546
utils.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.808880157, rate=123627.70818
native.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.458057275, rate=218313.31027
utils.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.77960898, rate=128269.43066
native.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.746901487, rate=133886.46527
js poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=1.6195938239999998, rate=19294.96120
js poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=2.9935169999999998, rate=10439.22583
c poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=0.184753504, rate=169144.28860
c poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=1.434867264, rate=21779.01802
js murmur3: ops=1000000, time=4.714874642, rate=212094.71639
c murmur3: ops=1000000, time=0.412050096, rate=2426889.37512
js siphash256: ops=1000000, time=13.218189886, rate=75653.32384
c siphash256: ops=1000000, time=1.19912212, rate=833943.41854
Copyright (c) 2016, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)
See LICENSE for more info.