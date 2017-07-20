The missing crypto and encoding bindings for node.js.

This module provides native bindings to all lowlevel optimizable things used in bitcoin.

Used in bcoin.

Functions

hash(alg, data)

hmac(alg, data)

ripemd160(data)

sha1(data)

sha256(data)

hash160(data)

hash256(data)

root256(left, right)

toBase58(data)

fromBase58(data)

toBech32(hrp, version, hash)

fromBech32(str)

scrypt(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)

scryptAsync(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)

murmur3(data, seed)

siphash(data, key)

siphash256(data, key)

cleanse(data)

encipher(data, key, iv)

decipher(data, key, iv)

Objects

Poly1305() #init(key) #update(data) #finish() .verify(mac1, mac2) .auth(data, key)

ChaCha20() #init(key?, iv?, counter?) #initKey(key) #initIV(iv, counter?) #encrypt(data) #getCounter() #setCounter(counter)



Usage

var native = require ( 'bcoin-native' ); var data = Buffer.from( '01020304' , 'hex' ); var key = Buffer.from( '05060708' , 'hex' ); var hash1 = native.sha256(data); var hash2 = native.hash256(data); console .log( 'sha256: %s' , hash1.toString( 'hex' )); console .log( 'double sha256: %s' , hash2.toString( 'hex' ));

Outputs:

sha256 : 9 f64a747e1b97f131fabb6b447296c9b6f0201e79fb3c5356e6c77e89b6a806a double sha256 : 8 de472e2399610baaa7f84840547cd409434e31f5d3bd71e4d947f283874f9c0

Benchmarks

$ node bench.js crypto.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.41668067, rate=239991.93435 native.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.328309021, rate=304591.08219 crypto.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.698852504, rate=143091.71024 native.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.32359362, rate=309029.57852 crypto.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.65909456, rate=151723.29749 native.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.313477282, rate=319002.38308 crypto.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.589858488, rate=169532.18786 native.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.444996526, rate=224720.85546 utils.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.808880157, rate=123627.70818 native.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.458057275, rate=218313.31027 utils.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.77960898, rate=128269.43066 native.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.746901487, rate=133886.46527 js poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=1.6195938239999998, rate=19294.96120 js poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=2.9935169999999998, rate=10439.22583 c poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=0.184753504, rate=169144.28860 c poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=1.434867264, rate=21779.01802 js murmur3: ops=1000000, time=4.714874642, rate=212094.71639 c murmur3: ops=1000000, time=0.412050096, rate=2426889.37512 js siphash256: ops=1000000, time=13.218189886, rate=75653.32384 c siphash256: ops=1000000, time=1.19912212, rate=833943.41854

License

Copyright (c) 2016, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.