openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bcoin-native

by bcoin-org
0.0.23 (see all)

Fast native bindings to bitcoin-related functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bcoin-native

The missing crypto and encoding bindings for node.js.

This module provides native bindings to all lowlevel optimizable things used in bitcoin.

Used in bcoin.

Functions

  • hash(alg, data)
  • hmac(alg, data)
  • ripemd160(data)
  • sha1(data)
  • sha256(data)
  • hash160(data)
  • hash256(data)
  • root256(left, right)
  • toBase58(data)
  • fromBase58(data)
  • toBech32(hrp, version, hash)
  • fromBech32(str)
  • scrypt(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)
  • scryptAsync(pass, salt, n, r, p, klen)
  • murmur3(data, seed)
  • siphash(data, key)
  • siphash256(data, key)
  • cleanse(data)
  • encipher(data, key, iv)
  • decipher(data, key, iv)

Objects

  • Poly1305()
    • #init(key)
    • #update(data)
    • #finish()
    • .verify(mac1, mac2)
    • .auth(data, key)
  • ChaCha20()
    • #init(key?, iv?, counter?)
    • #initKey(key)
    • #initIV(iv, counter?)
    • #encrypt(data)
    • #getCounter()
    • #setCounter(counter)

Usage

var native = require('bcoin-native');
var data = Buffer.from('01020304', 'hex');
var key = Buffer.from('05060708', 'hex');

var hash1 = native.sha256(data);
var hash2 = native.hash256(data);

console.log('sha256: %s', hash1.toString('hex'));
console.log('double sha256: %s', hash2.toString('hex'));

Outputs:

sha256: 9f64a747e1b97f131fabb6b447296c9b6f0201e79fb3c5356e6c77e89b6a806a
double sha256: 8de472e2399610baaa7f84840547cd409434e31f5d3bd71e4d947f283874f9c0

Benchmarks

$ node bench.js
crypto.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.41668067, rate=239991.93435
native.sha256: ops=100000, time=0.328309021, rate=304591.08219
crypto.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.698852504, rate=143091.71024
native.hash160: ops=100000, time=0.32359362, rate=309029.57852
crypto.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.65909456, rate=151723.29749
native.hash256: ops=100000, time=0.313477282, rate=319002.38308
crypto.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.589858488, rate=169532.18786
native.sha256hmac: ops=100000, time=0.444996526, rate=224720.85546
utils.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.808880157, rate=123627.70818
native.toBase58: ops=100000, time=0.458057275, rate=218313.31027
utils.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.77960898, rate=128269.43066
native.fromBase58: ops=100000, time=0.746901487, rate=133886.46527
js poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=1.6195938239999998, rate=19294.96120
js poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=2.9935169999999998, rate=10439.22583
c poly1305.update: ops=31250, time=0.184753504, rate=169144.28860
c poly1305.finish: ops=31250, time=1.434867264, rate=21779.01802
js murmur3: ops=1000000, time=4.714874642, rate=212094.71639
c murmur3: ops=1000000, time=0.412050096, rate=2426889.37512
js siphash256: ops=1000000, time=13.218189886, rate=75653.32384
c siphash256: ops=1000000, time=1.19912212, rate=833943.41854

License

Copyright (c) 2016, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial