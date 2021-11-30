Bcoin is an alternative implementation of the Bitcoin protocol, written in JavaScript and C/C++ for Node.js.
Bcoin is well tested and aware of all known consensus rules. It is currently used in production as the consensus backend and wallet system for purse.io.
Try it in the browser: https://bcoin.io/browser/
$ git clone git://github.com/bcoin-org/bcoin.git
$ cd bcoin
$ npm rebuild
$ ./bin/bcoin
See the Getting started guide for more in-depth installation instructions, including verifying releases. If you're upgrading, see the latest changes via the Changelog.
Join us on freenode in the #bcoin channel.
Bcoin does not guarantee you against theft or lost funds due to bugs, mishaps, or your own incompetence. You and you alone are responsible for securing your money.
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
</legalese>
See LICENSE for more info.