Pipe to the browser utility, Very useful for log tail fun :)

node-bcat features auto scrolling (with enable/disable), ansi to html coloring (--ansi) and behavior and color customization.

This module uses RC to manage its configuration, so in addition to command line arguments you may save your favorite configuration in .bcatrc.

example

npm install -g bcat cat somefile | bcat // redirect error stream also node index.js 2>&1 | bcat

Want to see something moving too?

test.js:

setInterval( function ( ) { console .log( 1 ) }, 1000 )

then

node test.js | bcat

usage

--port set a port for this bcat execution --contentType content type header, must be lower case [ default : "text/html" ] --backgroundColor (only in text/html) [ default : "#000000" ] --foregroundColor (only in text/html) [ default : "#ffffff" ] --tabLength length of a tab in spaces [ default : 4 ] --tabReplace tab replacement [ default : " " --disableTabReplace disable tab replacement [ default : false ] --newlineReplace new line replacement [ default : "<br />" --disableNewlineReplace disable new line replacement [ default : false ] --ansi show colorful ansi (implies text/html) [ default : true ] --ansiOptions override replacement of ansi black color --scrollDownInterval interval to execute javascript scroll down [ default : 1000 (ms)] --serverTimeout http:

An available port between 8080 - 8181 will be automatically picked if --port is not specified

ansi feature is on by default

related

catchart - pipe data into charts in your browser

scat - pipes javascript into your browser

hcat - pipes html into your browser

bpipe - bidirectional piping between unix and the browser

browser-run - The easiest way of running code in a browser environment

Inspired by a ruby bcat implementation