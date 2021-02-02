openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bca

bcat

by Yaniv Kessler
1.2.2 (see all)

A pipe to browser utility

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

317

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-bcat

Pipe to the browser utility, Very useful for log tail fun :)

node-bcat features auto scrolling (with enable/disable), ansi to html coloring (--ansi) and behavior and color customization.

This module uses RC to manage its configuration, so in addition to command line arguments you may save your favorite configuration in .bcatrc.

example

> npm install -g bcat

> cat somefile | bcat

// redirect error stream also
> node index.js 2>&1 | bcat

Want to see something moving too?

test.js:

setInterval(function () {
    console.log(1)
}, 1000)

then

> node test.js | bcat

screenshot

usage

 --port                   set a port for this bcat execution
 --contentType            content type header, must be lower case      [default: "text/html"]
 --backgroundColor        (only in text/html)                          [default: "#000000"]
 --foregroundColor        (only in text/html)                          [default: "#ffffff"]
 --tabLength              length of a tab in spaces                    [default: 4]
 --tabReplace             tab replacement                              [default: "&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"
 --disableTabReplace      disable tab replacement                      [default: false]
 --newlineReplace         new line replacement                         [default: "<br />"
 --disableNewlineReplace  disable new line replacement                 [default: false]
 --ansi                   show colorful ansi (implies text/html)       [default: true]
 --ansiOptions            override replacement of ansi black color
 --scrollDownInterval     interval to execute javascript scroll down   [default: 1000 (ms)]
 --serverTimeout          http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_server_timeout  [default: 0 (no timeout)]
  • An available port between 8080 - 8181 will be automatically picked if --port is not specified
  • ansi feature is on by default

be a good cat

catchart - pipe data into charts in your browser

scat - pipes javascript into your browser

hcat - pipes html into your browser

bpipe - bidirectional piping between unix and the browser

browser-run - The easiest way of running code in a browser environment

Inspired by a ruby bcat implementation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial