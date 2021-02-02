Pipe to the browser utility, Very useful for log tail fun :)
node-bcat features auto scrolling (with enable/disable), ansi to html coloring (--ansi) and behavior and color customization.
This module uses RC to manage its configuration, so in addition to command line arguments you may save your favorite configuration in .bcatrc.
> npm install -g bcat
> cat somefile | bcat
// redirect error stream also
> node index.js 2>&1 | bcat
Want to see something moving too?
test.js:
setInterval(function () {
console.log(1)
}, 1000)
then
> node test.js | bcat
--port set a port for this bcat execution
--contentType content type header, must be lower case [default: "text/html"]
--backgroundColor (only in text/html) [default: "#000000"]
--foregroundColor (only in text/html) [default: "#ffffff"]
--tabLength length of a tab in spaces [default: 4]
--tabReplace tab replacement [default: " "
--disableTabReplace disable tab replacement [default: false]
--newlineReplace new line replacement [default: "<br />"
--disableNewlineReplace disable new line replacement [default: false]
--ansi show colorful ansi (implies text/html) [default: true]
--ansiOptions override replacement of ansi black color
--scrollDownInterval interval to execute javascript scroll down [default: 1000 (ms)]
--serverTimeout http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_server_timeout [default: 0 (no timeout)]
catchart - pipe data into charts in your browser
scat - pipes javascript into your browser
hcat - pipes html into your browser
bpipe - bidirectional piping between unix and the browser
browser-run - The easiest way of running code in a browser environment
Inspired by a ruby bcat implementation