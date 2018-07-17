Quill ImageResize Module

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be resized.

Also see quill-image-drop-module, a module that enables copy-paste and drag/drop for Quill.

Demo

Plunker

Usage

import Quill from 'quill' ; import { ImageResize } from 'quill-image-resize-module' ; Quill.register( 'modules/imageResize' , ImageResize); const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { imageResize : { } } });

Script Tag

Copy image-resize.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

< script src = "/node_modules/quill-image-resize-module/image-resize.min.js" > </ script >

var quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : { } } });

Config

For the default experience, pass an empty object, like so:

var quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : {} } });

Functionality is broken down into modules, which can be mixed and matched as you like. For example, the default is to include all modules:

const quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : { modules : [ 'Resize' , 'DisplaySize' , 'Toolbar' ] } } });

Each module is described below.

Resize - Resize the image

Adds handles to the image's corners which can be dragged with the mouse to resize the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : { handleStyles : { backgroundColor : 'black' , border : 'none' , color : white } } } });

DisplaySize - Display pixel size

Shows the size of the image in pixels near the bottom right of the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : { displayStyles : { backgroundColor : 'black' , border : 'none' , color : white } } } });

Displays a toolbar below the image, where the user can select an alignment for the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, { modules : { ImageResize : { toolbarStyles : { backgroundColor : 'black' , border : 'none' , color : white }, toolbarButtonStyles : { }, toolbarButtonSvgStyles : { }, } } });

BaseModule - Include your own custom module

You can write your own module by extending the BaseModule class, and then including it in the module setup.

For example,