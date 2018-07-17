openbase logo
bqi

bc-quill-image-resize-module

by Ken Snyder
3.0.0 (see all)

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be resized.

Overview

67

GitHub Stars

387

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Quill ImageResize Module

A module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be resized.

Also see quill-image-drop-module, a module that enables copy-paste and drag/drop for Quill.

Demo

Plunker

Usage

Webpack/ES6

import Quill from 'quill';
import { ImageResize } from 'quill-image-resize-module';

Quill.register('modules/imageResize', ImageResize);

const quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        imageResize: {
            // See optional "config" below
        }
    }
});

Script Tag

Copy image-resize.min.js into your web root or include from node_modules

<script src="/node_modules/quill-image-resize-module/image-resize.min.js"></script>

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            // See optional "config" below
        }
    }
});

Config

For the default experience, pass an empty object, like so:

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {}
    }
});

Functionality is broken down into modules, which can be mixed and matched as you like. For example, the default is to include all modules:

const quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            modules: [ 'Resize', 'DisplaySize', 'Toolbar' ]
        }
    }
});

Each module is described below.

Resize - Resize the image

Adds handles to the image's corners which can be dragged with the mouse to resize the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            // ...
            handleStyles: {
                backgroundColor: 'black',
                border: 'none',
                color: white
                // other camelCase styles for size display
            }
        }
    }
});

DisplaySize - Display pixel size

Shows the size of the image in pixels near the bottom right of the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            // ...
            displayStyles: {
                backgroundColor: 'black',
                border: 'none',
                color: white
                // other camelCase styles for size display
            }
        }
    }
});

Toolbar - Image alignment tools

Displays a toolbar below the image, where the user can select an alignment for the image.

The look and feel can be controlled with options:

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            // ...
            toolbarStyles: {
                backgroundColor: 'black',
                border: 'none',
                color: white
                // other camelCase styles for size display
            },
            toolbarButtonStyles: {
                // ...
            },
            toolbarButtonSvgStyles: {
                // ...
            },
        }
    }
});

BaseModule - Include your own custom module

You can write your own module by extending the BaseModule class, and then including it in the module setup.

For example,

import { Resize, BaseModule } from 'quill-image-resize-module';

class MyModule extends BaseModule {
    // See src/modules/BaseModule.js for documentation on the various lifecycle callbacks
}

var quill = new Quill(editor, {
    // ...
    modules: {
        // ...
        ImageResize: {
            modules: [ MyModule, Resize ],
            // ...
        }
    }
});

