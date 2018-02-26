openbase logo
bc-css-flags

by blockchain
3.0.0 (see all)

An AngularJS international phone input directive

Readme

bc-phone-number Build Status

Installation

Bower

bower install --save bc-phone-number

angular.module('myApp', ['bcPhoneNumber'])

NPM

npm install --save bc-phone-number

angular.module('myApp', [require('bc-phone-number')])

Just download the dist folder.

Usage

<bc-phone-number ng-model='theNumber' default-country='us' preferred-countries='us gb ca' is-valid='isValid'></bc-phone-number>

angular.module('myModule', ['bcPhoneNumber', function(bcPhoneNumber) {

  scope.formattedNumber = bcPhoneNumber.format('966501234567');
  scope.isValid = bcPhoneNumber.isValid(scope.formattedNumber);
}]);

Note thatng-model and is-valid are scope variables.

Release

Build a new version:

gulp build

Update version in bower.json and package.json and commit:

git commit -a -m "Release 5.0.8"

Tag, sign and push:

git tag -s v5.0.8 -m "v5.0.8"
git push --tags

