bower install --save bc-phone-number
angular.module('myApp', ['bcPhoneNumber'])
npm install --save bc-phone-number
angular.module('myApp', [require('bc-phone-number')])
Just download the dist folder.
<bc-phone-number ng-model='theNumber' default-country='us' preferred-countries='us gb ca' is-valid='isValid'></bc-phone-number>
angular.module('myModule', ['bcPhoneNumber', function(bcPhoneNumber) {
scope.formattedNumber = bcPhoneNumber.format('966501234567');
scope.isValid = bcPhoneNumber.isValid(scope.formattedNumber);
}]);
Note that
ng-model and
is-valid are scope variables.
Build a new version:
gulp build
Update version in bower.json and package.json and commit:
git commit -a -m "Release 5.0.8"
Tag, sign and push:
git tag -s v5.0.8 -m "v5.0.8"
git push --tags