Installation

Bower

bower install --save bc-phone-number

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'bcPhoneNumber' ])

NPM

npm install --save bc-phone-number

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'bc-phone-number' )])

Other (not recommended)

Just download the dist folder.

Usage

< bc-phone-number ng-model = 'theNumber' default-country = 'us' preferred-countries = 'us gb ca' is-valid = 'isValid' > </ bc-phone-number >

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'bcPhoneNumber' , function ( bcPhoneNumber ) { scope.formattedNumber = bcPhoneNumber.format( '966501234567' ); scope.isValid = bcPhoneNumber.isValid(scope.formattedNumber); }]);

Note that ng-model and is-valid are scope variables.

Release

Build a new version:

gulp build

Update version in bower.json and package.json and commit:

git commit -a -m "Release 5.0.8"

Tag, sign and push: