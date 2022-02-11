Clarity is an open source design system that brings together UX guidelines, design resources, and coding implementations with Web Components. This repository includes everything you need to build, customize, test, and deploy Clarity. For complete documentation, visit the Clarity website.
If you are looking for Clarity Angular, our previous implementation of Clarity built
in Angular, please see the
angular branch for the latest version there.
Clarity is published as five npm packages:
Visit our documentation at https://clarity.design/get-started/
For documentation on the Clarity Design System, including a list of components and example usage, see our website.
The Clarity project team welcomes contributions from the community. For more detailed information, see our contribution guidances.
If you find a bug or want to request a new feature, please open a GitHub issue.
Include a link to the reproduction scenario you created by forking one of the Clarity Stackblitz Templates for the version you are using at Clarity StackBlitz templates.
For our support policies please visit https://clarity.design/get-started/support/
For questions, ideas, or just reaching out to the team feel free to open a discussion in our GitHub Disscussion section.