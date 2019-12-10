bbrun is a command line tool to execute Bitbucket Pipelines locally.
Install
bbrun with
npm:
$ npm install -g bbrun
bbrun can execute any step defined in your
bitbucket-pipelines.yml template:
pipelines:
default:
- step:
name: hello
image: ubuntu2
script:
- echo "hello world!"
Run
bbrun straight from your project path:
$ bbrun hello
running "build" in "atlassian/default-image" image...
hello world!
Check the examples and its tests to learn different use cases.
Usage
$ bbrun <step> <options>
Options
--template (-t), pipeline template, defaults to "bitbucket-pipelines.yml"
--env (-e), define environment variables for execution
--dry-run (-d), performs dry run, printing the docker command
--interactive (-i), starts an interactive bash session in the container
--ignore-folder (-f), adds the folder as an empty volume (useful for forcing pipeline to install packages etc)
--help, prints this very guide
Examples:
Execute all steps in the default pipeline from bitbucket-pipelines.yml
$ bbrun
$ bbrun --template bitbucket-template.yml
$ bbrun --pipeline default
Execute a single step by its name
$ bbrun test
$ bbrun "Integration Tests"
Execute steps from different pipelines
$ bbrun test --pipeline branches:master
Define an environment variable
$ bbrun test --env EDITOR=vim
$ bbrun test --env "EDITOR=vim, USER=root"
bbrun (thus credentials in the file are ignored).
npm install && npm test
To execute the tests under examples (which are not run by CI yet):
npm run test-examples
$ npm install && npm link