Bitbucket Pipelines Runner

bbrun is a command line tool to execute Bitbucket Pipelines locally.

Install

Install bbrun with npm :

$ npm install -g bbrun

Usage

bbrun can execute any step defined in your bitbucket-pipelines.yml template:

pipelines: default: - step: name: hello image: ubuntu2 script: - echo "hello world!"

Run bbrun straight from your project path:

$ bbrun hello running "build" in "atlassian/default-image" image... hello world!

Check the examples and its tests to learn different use cases.

Options

Usage $ bbrun <step> <options> Options --template (-t), pipeline template, defaults to "bitbucket-pipelines.yml" --env (-e), define environment variables for execution --dry-run (-d), performs dry run, printing the docker command --interactive (-i), starts an interactive bash session in the container --ignore-folder (-f), adds the folder as an empty volume (useful for forcing pipeline to install packages etc) -- help , prints this very guide Examples: Execute all steps in the default pipeline from bitbucket-pipelines.yml $ bbrun $ bbrun --template bitbucket-template.yml $ bbrun --pipeline default Execute a single step by its name $ bbrun test $ bbrun "Integration Tests" Execute steps from different pipelines $ bbrun test --pipeline branches:master Define an environment variable $ bbrun test --env EDITOR=vim $ bbrun test --env "EDITOR=vim, USER=root"

Caveats

Not all Bitbucket features are covered, check open issues for an overview of the roadmap.

Private images are supported, but the user has to login in the Docker Registry before executing bbrun (thus credentials in the file are ignored).

Build and Test

npm install && npm test

To execute the tests under examples (which are not run by CI yet):

npm run test -examples

Install locally