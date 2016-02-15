openbase logo
bbc

bbcodejs

by Stanislav Vishnevskiy
0.0.4 (see all)

Fast BBCode for JavaScript written in CoffeeScript

Downloads/wk

33.7K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BBCODE.JS

bbcode.js is a JavaScript BBCode parser and renderer written in CoffeeScript.

Ported from https://github.com/vishnevskiy/bbcodepy!

Usage

All common BBCode tags are supported by default.

<script type="text/javascript" src="bbcode.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">var html = new bbcode.Parser().toHTML('[b]Hello![/b]');</script>

Add new tags using CoffeeScript's awesome syntax!

var parser = @bbcode.Parser();

class YoutubeTag extends @bbcode.Tag
  _toHTML: ->
    attributes =
      src: @renderer.strip(@getContent(true))
      width: @params['width'] or 420
      height: @params['height'] or 315

    "<iframe #{@renderer.htmlAttributes(attributes)} frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen></iframe>"

parser.registerTag('youtube', YoutubeTag)

var html = parser.toHTML('[youtube width=420 height=315]http://www.youtube.com/embed/rWTa6OKgWlM[/youtube]')

