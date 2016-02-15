bbcode.js is a JavaScript BBCode parser and renderer written in CoffeeScript.

Ported from https://github.com/vishnevskiy/bbcodepy!

Usage

All common BBCode tags are supported by default.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bbcode.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var html = new bbcode.Parser().toHTML( '[b]Hello![/b]' ); </ script >

Add new tags using CoffeeScript's awesome syntax!