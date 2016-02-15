bbcode.js is a JavaScript BBCode parser and renderer written in CoffeeScript.
Ported from https://github.com/vishnevskiy/bbcodepy!
All common BBCode tags are supported by default.
<script type="text/javascript" src="bbcode.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">var html = new bbcode.Parser().toHTML('[b]Hello![/b]');</script>
Add new tags using CoffeeScript's awesome syntax!
var parser = @bbcode.Parser();
class YoutubeTag extends @bbcode.Tag
_toHTML: ->
attributes =
src: @renderer.strip(@getContent(true))
width: @params['width'] or 420
height: @params['height'] or 315
"<iframe #{@renderer.htmlAttributes(attributes)} frameborder=\"0\" allowfullscreen></iframe>"
parser.registerTag('youtube', YoutubeTag)
var html = parser.toHTML('[youtube width=420 height=315]http://www.youtube.com/embed/rWTa6OKgWlM[/youtube]')