A utility for turning raw BBCode into React elements.

Installation

Install bbcode-to-react and peer dependencies via NPM

npm install --save bbcode-to-react react

Import bbcode-to-react , example:

import React from 'react' ; import parser from 'bbcode-to-react' ; import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' ; const Example = ( props ) => { return ( < p > {parser.toReact('[b]strong[/b]')} </ p > ); } console .log(renderToString( < Example /> ));

Add new tag example

import React from 'react' ; import parser, { Tag } from 'bbcode-to-react' ; class YoutubeTag extends Tag { toReact() { const attributes = { src : this .getContent( true ), width : this .params.width || 420 , height : this .params.height || 315 , }; return ( < iframe { ...attributes } frameBorder = "0" allowFullScreen /> ); } } class BoldTag extends Tag { toReact() { // using this.getComponents() to get children components. return ( < b > {this.getComponents()} </ b > ); } } parser.registerTag('youtube', YoutubeTag); // add new tag parser.registerTag('b', BoldTag); // replace exists tag const Example = (props) => { return ( < p > {parser.toReact('[youtube width="400"]https://www.youtube.com/embed/AB6RjNeDII0[/youtube]')} </ p > ); }

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests & coverage report:

npm test

Watch tests:

npm run test -watch

Credits