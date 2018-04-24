openbase logo
btr

bbcode-to-react

by Jim Liu 宝玉
0.2.9 (see all)

A utility for turning raw BBCode into React elements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

bbcode-to-react

A utility for turning raw BBCode into React elements.

Installation

Install bbcode-to-react and peer dependencies via NPM

npm install --save bbcode-to-react react

Import bbcode-to-react, example:

import React from 'react';
import parser from 'bbcode-to-react';
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server';

const Example = (props) => {
  return (
    <p>{parser.toReact('[b]strong[/b]')}</p>
  );
}

// render: <p><strong>strong</strong></p>
console.log(renderToString(<Example />));

Add new tag example

import React from 'react';
import parser, { Tag } from 'bbcode-to-react';

class YoutubeTag extends Tag {
  toReact() {
    // using this.getContent(true) to get it's inner raw text.
    const attributes = {
      src: this.getContent(true),
      width: this.params.width || 420,
      height: this.params.height || 315,
    };
    return (
      <iframe
        {...attributes}
        frameBorder="0"
        allowFullScreen
      />
    );
  }
}

class BoldTag extends Tag {
  toReact() {
    // using this.getComponents() to get children components.
    return (
      <b>{this.getComponents()}</b>
    );
  }
}

parser.registerTag('youtube', YoutubeTag); // add new tag
parser.registerTag('b', BoldTag); // replace exists tag

const Example = (props) => {
  return (
    <p>{parser.toReact('[youtube width="400"]https://www.youtube.com/embed/AB6RjNeDII0[/youtube]')}</p>
  );
}

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests & coverage report:

npm test

Watch tests:

npm run test-watch

Credits

  • bbcodejs: bbcode-to-react uses the parser from bbcodejs, so much of the credit is due there.
  • reactstrap: bbcode-to-react uses the webpack config and publish scripts from reactstrap.

