An extensible BB code parser written in TypeScript that can be used both in the browser and Node.js.
<script src="bbCodeParser.min.js"></script>
var parser = new BBCodeParser(BBCodeParser.defaultTags());
var inputText = "[b]Bold text[/b]";
var generatedHtml = parser.parseString(inputText);
Node.js:
npm install bbcode-parser
var BBCodeParser = require('bbcode-parser');
var parser = new BBCodeParser(BBCodeParser.defaultTags());
var html = parser.parseString('[b]Bold text[/b]');
BBTag constructor:
<br>) in the content.
<tagName>content</tagName>.
var bbTags = {};
//Simple tag. A simple tag means that the generated HTML will be <tagName>content</tagName>
bbTags["b"] = BBTag.createSimpleTag("b");
//Tag with a custom generator.
bbTags["img"] = BBTag.createSimpleTag("img", function (tag, content, attr) {
return "<img src=\"" + content + "\" />";
});
//Tag with a custom generator + attributes
bbTags["url"] = BBTag.createSimpleTag("url", function (tag, content, attr) {
var link = content;
if (attr["site"] != undefined) {
link = escapeHTML(attr["site"]);
}
if (!startsWith(link, "http://") && !startsWith(link, "https://")) {
link = "http://" + link;
}
return "<a href=\"" + link + "\" target=\"_blank\">" + content + "</a>";
});
//A tag that doesn't support nested tags. Useful when implementing code highlighting.
bbTags["code"] = new BBTag("code", true, false, true, function (tag, content, attr) {
return "<code>" + content + "</code>";
});
var parser = new BBCodeParser(bbTags);
To run the build script you need: