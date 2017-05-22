BBCodeParser

An extensible BB code parser written in TypeScript that can be used both in the browser and Node.js.

Usage

<script src= "bbCodeParser.min.js" > </ script > ... var parser = new BBCodeParser(BBCodeParser.defaultTags()); var inputText = "[b]Bold text[/b]" ; var generatedHtml = parser.parseString(inputText);

Node.js: npm install bbcode-parser

var BBCodeParser = require ( 'bbcode-parser' ); var parser = new BBCodeParser(BBCodeParser.defaultTags()); var html = parser.parseString( '[b]Bold text[/b]' );

BBTag constructor:

tagName: The name of the tag.

insertLineBreaks: Indicates if the tag inserts line breaks (

-> <br> ) in the content.

) in the content. suppressLineBreaks: Suppresses line breaks for any nested tag.

noNesting: If the tags doesn't support nested tags.

tagGenerator: The HTML generator for the tag. If not supplied the default one is used: <tagName>content</tagName> .

var bbTags = {}; bbTags[ "b" ] = BBTag.createSimpleTag( "b" ); bbTags[ "img" ] = BBTag.createSimpleTag( "img" , function ( tag, content, attr ) { return "<img src=\"" + content + "\" />" ; }); bbTags[ "url" ] = BBTag.createSimpleTag( "url" , function ( tag, content, attr ) { var link = content; if (attr[ "site" ] != undefined ) { link = escapeHTML(attr[ "site" ]); } if (!startsWith(link, "http://" ) && !startsWith(link, "https://" )) { link = "http://" + link; } return "<a href=\"" + link + "\" target=\"_blank\">" + content + "</a>" ; }); bbTags[ "code" ] = new BBTag( "code" , true , false , true , function ( tag, content, attr ) { return "<code>" + content + "</code>" ; }); var parser = new BBCodeParser(bbTags);

Documentation

See the wiki.

Build

To run the build script you need: