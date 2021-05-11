BBC Accessibility Standards Checker

This tool runs a set of tests against a set of URLs to verify whether each one meets the BBC accessibility guidelines.

This project is a work in progress, but it is stable and you can use it to test the accessibility of your website, or add use it in your web project today.

Using BBC A11y to test web pages

There are a few different ways you might want to use bbc-a11y. Choose the guide that best describes you:

Contributing to BBC A11y

We welcome contributions of all shapes and sizes. If you want to help, please refer to the guide that best describes you:

Coverage

Not all of the standards are covered by automated checks. Some standards are very difficult or impossible to cover with automated tests, others are partially covered or work in progress, as summarised here

License

bbc-a11y is available to everyone under the terms of the Apache 2.0 open source licence. Take a look at the LICENSE file in the code, and follow the links above to learn how to contribute.

