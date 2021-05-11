openbase logo
bbc-a11y

by bbc
2.4.2 (see all)

BBC Accessibility Guidelines Checker

307

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

BBC Accessibility Standards Checker

This tool runs a set of tests against a set of URLs to verify whether each one meets the BBC accessibility guidelines.

This project is a work in progress, but it is stable and you can use it to test the accessibility of your website, or add use it in your web project today.

Build Status

Using BBC A11y to test web pages

There are a few different ways you might want to use bbc-a11y. Choose the guide that best describes you:

Contributing to BBC A11y

We welcome contributions of all shapes and sizes. If you want to help, please refer to the guide that best describes you:

Coverage

Not all of the standards are covered by automated checks. Some standards are very difficult or impossible to cover with automated tests, others are partially covered or work in progress, as summarised here

License

bbc-a11y is available to everyone under the terms of the Apache 2.0 open source licence. Take a look at the LICENSE file in the code, and follow the links above to learn how to contribute.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Copyright (c) 2017-present British Broadcasting Corporation

