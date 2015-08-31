openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bbb

by backbone-boilerplate
2.0.0 (see all)

Deprecated

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

523

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Deprecated!
Use at your own risk

Readme

Deprecated, please do not use this.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
David LeeSan Francisco, California35 Ratings0 Reviews
I learn things and work on Openbase.
7 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial