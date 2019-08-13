openbase logo
biu

bb2s-image-upload

by Arkadii Berezkin
1.0.5-rc.1 (see all)

Angular 2 component for image uploading

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Image Upload Module

Build Status

This angular library provides a light-weight component that handles file-drop, image previewing and image uploading.

Demo & Readme

Install

npm install angular2-image-upload --save

or

yarn add angular2-image-upload

Usage

In your app.module.ts import it using @NgModule decorator.

import { ImageUploadModule } from "angular2-image-upload";

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        ...,
        ImageUploadModule.forRoot(),
        ...
    ]
})

Now you have image-upload declaration and you can use it in your html code.

<image-upload></image-upload>

You can use bindings to configure this element for your needs.

See the demo for more detailed instructions.

